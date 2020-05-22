Contract crews, working on behalf of local utilities, will require single lane alternating traffic, during the second half of this week, on Boucherie Road, between Gregory and Ogden Roads, and on Old Okanagan Highway from Shannon Lake Road to Butt Road, for fiber optic installation.

On Boucherie Road, from Gregory Road to Ogden Road, motorists can expect minor delays during the roadside work, which is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., March 12 to 14.

On Old Okanagan Highway, from Shannon Lake Road to Butt Road, motorists can expect delays during the roadside work, which is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., March 12 to 14.

Crews will work as quickly as safely possible to complete work within the provided schedule, but weather and other factors may affect timelines.

Emergency access and transit will be prioritized through the work zones. Driveway access will be maintained for residents. Cyclists and pedestrians will be accommodated through the work zones.

Please respect crews at work, obey signs and traffic personnel and equipment and follow posted speed limits through the work zones.

Project map – Boucherie Road – Gregory Road to Odgen Road:

Project map – Old Okanagan Highway – Shannon Lake Road to Butt Road: