Beginning Monday, June 3, for approximately two weeks, motorists can expect delays on Rutland Road North, between Bach Road and Hartman Road, for construction to complete a portion of sidewalk and boulevard at 645 Rutland Road North.

Motorists can expect intermittent traffic disruptions and may wish to choose other routes when possible.

Rutland Middle School and businesses will remain accessible and open. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.



The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during this work and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.

