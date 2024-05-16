On Sunday, May 19 , motorists should expect minor traffic interruptions due to the World of Wheels Car Show in Kinsmen Athletic Park at 3170 Shannon Lake Road

The free car show will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, motorists can expect delays in the area throughout the day in the vicinity of the Shannon Lake Road, Shannon Way and Asquith Road intersections, as volunteers and participants set up. Volunteers and traffic control flaggers/supervisors will be on site all day to help attendees and participants access the event safely.

The family-friendly event anticipates a large number of attendees, and motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving in the area.



Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, area residents, the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre and neighbouring businesses, including Shannon Lake Convenience Store and Neighbours Pub/Liquor Store. Please be mindful of all flaggers and volunteers aiding with controlling traffic.



Please note that Kinsmen Athletic Park will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 due to the car show, however, the park’s playground will remain open to the public during this period.



For more information about the event, including attendee parking, please visit westkelownacarshow.com.

