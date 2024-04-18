BC Transit customers in Kelowna’s Crawford neighborhood will soon have the convenience of an OnDemand transit service where pickup times and locations are determined by passengers through a smartphone app (or by phone) – offering customers more direct trips, quicker commutes, and shorter wait times.

Starting on April 28, BC Transit will offer a hybrid transit approach to best service the Crawford area with a fixed-route service during peak hours and OnDemand during all other times. Fixed-route service will be available on route 15 twice a day Monday through Friday between 8:00-8:30am and 3:30-4:00pm. OnDemand transit will be available Monday through Friday during these times:

7:00am to 8:00am

8:30am to 3:30pm

4:00pm to 7:00pm

And on weekends/holidays from 8:00am to 6:00pm

With OnDemand there are no fixed routes or schedules, and buses are dispatched on a request basis to a designated safe pick-up location near the customer. All ride requests will begin and end within the Crawford area which also includes service to Canyon Falls Middle School, or to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange where passengers can connect to the wider public transportation network or spend time at the recreation centre.

Benefits of this modern transit service include:



flexible transit service;

easy booking system;

shorter wait and travel times;

real-time bus tracking;

better access to areas within the neighbourhood that had limited transit service;

increased service during off-peak times, particularly on weekends; and

access to a more sustainable form of transportation.

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna have partnered with TransitTech provider, Via Transportation and Transdev to offer this efficient type of transit service in the Crawford neighborhood. This is the first digital OnDemand service for BC Transit, and if successful the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

For more information please visit: OnDemand - BC Transit

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

“OnDemand is innovative transit service for people in the Crawford neighbourhood of Kelowna. This flexible new transit service will improve the availability of transit in the area and will encourage more people to get on board. As always, our government is proud to support BC Transit, as better public transit services improve our growing communities.”

Tom Dyas, Mayor, Kelowna

"This new innovative service, which will improve mobility and sustainability in our community, is the first of its kind in the Province, and we are thrilled to launch it here in Kelowna. This proactive and cooperative initiative is yet another tool to bring us one step closer in achieving Council’s priorities around Transportation and Climate and Environment by offering more accessible, efficient and climate friendly transportation options and linking communities to larger transit hubs by providing a service that meets the demands of our residents.”

Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s President and CEO

“After years of strategic work, I am thrilled to expand our transit service to include OnDemand. I encourage people to download the free BC Transit OnDemand App and learn more about how we’re making it more convenient to get around Crawford – getting to your destination has never been easier! I thank the Province, the City of Kelowna, Via Transportation and everyone who has worked on this innovative project that will benefit our valued customers.”

Rob Bryans, Canada Country Manager, Via Transportation

“BC Transit’s decision to bring on-demand transportation to Kelowna unlocks an innovative, convenient way for this vibrant community to move – while also supporting the City’s ambitions to shape a more sustainable, equitable future for its citizens. As the TransitTech provider, Via is thrilled to be part of this journey, and we look forward to seeing this program’s impacts and reach grow over time.”