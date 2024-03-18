On March 18, TransLink and BC Transit are teaming up to celebrate Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day. This is a day dedicated to honouring the thousands of transit workers who help keep British Columbia moving.

“The passion and commitment from our employees to provide safe and reliable transportation to the public is a big reason why our customers trust our service,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “I want to thank every member of our transit family for everything they do every single day.”



The public is encouraged to participate by sharing their messages of gratitude on social media with the hashtag #ThanksTransit and tagging @TransLink and @BCTransit.

“The transit workers and partners we have across the province work hard to safely get people where they need to go and provide a key connection to the communities they serve,” says BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton. “We encourage customers throughout the province to show their gratitude for our drivers and everyone that works in public transit, not just on March 18, but every day.”



Officially recognized by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in 2021, Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day originally started as Bus Driver Appreciation Day in 2009. March 18 was chosen for the annual celebration to commemorate the world’s first bus line, which began service on that day in 1662 in Paris, France.



“Thanks to the amazing people steering our daily commutes we can connect with our community, manage our daily lives, and keep the wheels turning,” says Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming. “This week we celebrate the people behind our public transit system. Thank you to those who work in our transit systems, your service and professionalism keep our communities moving each and every day.”



Join us in honouring the dedication and professionalism of transit operators and workers across British Columbia. Show appreciation through acts of kindness, gratitude, and recognition for their tireless efforts in connecting the province’s communities.



“As we celebrate Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day, let us also recognize the broader impact of public transportation on our communities,” says Brad West, Chair of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation. “Public transit plays a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and providing access to essential services and opportunities for everyone. Let’s recognize and thank the transit operators and workers across British Columbia who make this happen every single day.”





