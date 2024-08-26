Tree Canada has launched a new funding opportunity to support communities that have suffered significant tree loss due to natural disasters.

The Operation ReLeaf program now offers grants for tree planting projects ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to municipalities, Indigenous communities, Business Improvement Areas, environmental stewardship groups, and conservation authorities.

The increasing threats posed by climate change have intensified the need for urban forest recovery across Canada. In response, Tree Canada is now accepting project proposals for tailored support to address specific community needs, enhancing the resilience of urban forests and ensuring that vital green spaces and communities can recover in the face of ongoing climate challenges.

Since 1996, Tree Canada has worked to restore landscapes and urban areas affected by natural disasters. Through Operation ReLeaf, the non-profit has supported over a dozen replanting efforts following a wide range of natural events, including ice storms, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and infestations by pests such as the emerald ash borer and the mountain pine beetle.

"Operation ReLeaf is not just about planting trees; it's about restoring hope and resilience in our communities," said Nicole Hurtubise, CEO of Tree Canada. “Tailoring support to community needs ensures that we address unique local challenges effectively while contributing to a greener future for Canadians."

Restoring landscapes after natural disasters brings significant benefits, including helping communities regain a sense of normalcy by reintroducing familiar sights and routines. Urban areas, in particular, benefit from the numerous environmental, social, and economic advantages that trees provide. Replenishing green spaces not only restores these benefits but also increases biodiversity, enabling ecosystems to recover and thrive.

To ensure that planting projects can be adequately planned and executed in 2025, Tree Canada invites eligible grant recipients to submit their proposals by October 15th, 2024.

For more information about Operation ReLeaf and to apply for funding, visit https://treecanada.ca/our-programs/operation-releaf/.