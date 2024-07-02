On Sunday, July 7 from approximately 6 a.m. to noon, Gordon Drive, between Raymer Road to McClure Road, will be closed

The closure is necessary for FortisBC to remove a dead tree that was identified as a risk to falling and damaging electrical infrastructure and private property. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use the detours in place and may wish to choose other routes when possible.



The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this work and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.