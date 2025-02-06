The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person; 48-year old Troy Killingbeck. Killingbeck is wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats, obstructing police, fraud, and theft.

Troy Killingbeck is described as:

6’1 (185 cm)

201 lb (91 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Troy Killingbeck, please contact your local police. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com