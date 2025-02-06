The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person; 48-year old Troy Killingbeck. Killingbeck is wanted for assault with a weapon, uttering threats, obstructing police, fraud, and theft.
Troy Killingbeck is described as:
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Troy Killingbeck, please contact your local police. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com