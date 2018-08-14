On February 6, 2025 at approximately 7:45a.m., the owner of a red 2021 Dodge Ram pickup left their vehicle running for mere moments behind their residence in the 2800-block of Doucette Dr in West Kelowna.

The owner went inside to grab their wallet and in those few seconds, a suspect entered and stole the vehicle.

At approximately 9:15a.m., the satellite radio company for the vehicle provided GPS coordinates of the truck, now parked at a location in East Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP’s Proactive Enforcement Unit and Police Dog Services with assistance from RCMP Air Services attended, located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The lone occupant, a female driver, evaded the police and caused damage to one of the police vehicles before fleeing at a high rate of speed. No pursuit was initiated and fortunately no officers were injured.

At approximately 10:00am, the vehicle stopped in the area of Pacific Ave and Gordon Dr where the lone female driver fled on foot and was arrested shortly after. The female remains in custody and will appear before the courts for several offences including but not limited to Possession of Stolen Property and Flight from Police.

“This demonstrates how invaluable having air assets in our detachment area are,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer.

“It’s unclear if this particular vehicle was being targeted or if this was strictly an opportunistic theft, however it serves as a reminder to be very mindful if you are going to be leaving your vehicle running even if only momentarily. Thankfully this owner reported the incident to police immediately and the vehicle was equipped with the technology to locate it.”