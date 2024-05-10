Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to appear in the Central Okanagan today (May 10th, 2024)

The exact location and itinerary for the PM have not been disclosed.

What is currently known is he'll be joined by local first responders and elected officials, The President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.

AM 1150 news will provide updates on the Prime Ministers visit when more information becomes available.