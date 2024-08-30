The 1.8-acre waterfront lot has been in preparation since the land was acquired in December of last year. The stunning beach access and park space is now open for public use, just in time for the last few weeks of summer. Park hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“This new waterfront park is more than just a beautiful addition to our growing City, as it is a continued commitment to creating more vibrant, accessible, and sustainable public spaces for everyone to enjoy. By unlocking an additional 400 feet of existing walkway that was previously landlocked, Truswell park secures public access to the 2-acre beachfront area,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “On behalf of Council, I would like to express my gratitude to the Truswell Family, whose legacy remains visible to this day with the surrounding willows that were planted here over a generation ago.”

Truswell Park will increase connectivity with downtown beach parks through links to Bluebird Beach Park, expand water-based park and mooring destinations for the City’s 27-kilometre-long Paddle Trail, and safeguard the mouth of Mission Creek for species-at-risk.

“Our journey to this day has been marked by multiple strategic investments and careful planning,” said Derek Edstrom, Divisional Director of Partnership & Investments. “When we acquired this park last December, it was not just about expanding our parkland, but also about preserving the natural beauty of our outdoor spaces and providing additional waterfront access to more residents. We’re looking forward to seeing families and friends gather in the space in the coming months.”