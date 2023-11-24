The parking lot at Truswell Road and Lakeshore Road which serves the Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park will be closed for construction starting Monday, November 25, 2024.

The parking lot will remain closed for approximately one week.

The parking lot closure will allow crews to install a new, year-round and accessible washroom facility. Access to the Mission Creek Greenway will be unaffected. Visitors are asked to obey signage and worker direction during construction.

There are many other access points to Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park. The nearest alternate access points with parking would be:

Gordon Drive and Lexington Drive (parking lot) near Mission Dog Park

Casorso Road and Swamp Road (parking area)

Please consult the Mission Creek Greenway page for directions to other access points along the Greenway.