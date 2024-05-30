The closure of Turner Avenue, at the intersection with Princeton Avenue, is expected to last approximately 10 hours. Repairs will begin AFTER the morning school buses have completed their route.



The precautionary Boil Water Notice prompted by the May 27 break remains in place. The District awaits water sampling results and will advise residents when the repair is rescinded. Visit www.peachland.ca for the most up-to-date information or sign up to receive email notification of news and events at www.peachland.ca/subscribe.



Water service is not expected to be disrupted during the repair.