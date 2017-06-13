Two people have been arrested as apart of a drug trafficking investigation.

Kelowna RCMP raided a supportive housing complex along Agassiz Road at 11:45 a.m. on Jan 22.

Officers collaborated with the John Howard Society to identify one particular unit within the complex where it was believed drugs were being trafficked.

“We’ve heard the concerns of our community members and it’s important for us to not only address these concerns, but target those who are supplying potentially toxic drugs directly to a considerably vulnerable population group," Inspector Jason Charney, Regional Operations Officer, said in a release.

Mounties said the two suspects were taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing.