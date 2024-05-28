On May 27, 2024, at 11:45 p.m., Chase RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1, near Sorrento, BC.

It was learned that a semi-trailer traveling east, failed to make a right turn, resulting in it flipping over on its side in the oncoming lane. Unable to stop in time, an oncoming semi-truck, traveling west collided with it.

“Sadly, both the driver and passenger of the flipped semi-truck passed away at the scene," confirmed Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. "The driver of the oncoming truck suffered minor injuries."

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this collision or have dashcam related to the incident, please call the Chase RCMP, (250) 679-3221.