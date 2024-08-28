The BCHL has announced that six of its officials have been selected to work games in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25.

After attending the NHL Combine in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this month, the following officials will work games in the AHL this season, in addition to games in the BCHL.

Referees:

Ben Betker (Kelowna, B.C.)

Scott Allan (Edmonton, Alta.)



Koletrane Wilson (Edmonton, Alta.)

Linespersons:

Chase Eising (Kelowna, B.C.)



Brad Ewing (Langley, B.C.)



Tyson Phillips (Lethbridge, Alta.)

“The BCHL has built a great relationship with the AHL over the years,” said Brad Lazarowich, the BCHL’s Vice President of Hockey Operations and head of officiating. “Our program is developing top-end officials to move on to the next level. Having six officials chosen to make the jump to professional hockey is a true testament to the development model of the BCHL officiating team.“

The AHL is based in the United States and Canada and serves as the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). Currently, all 32 NHL teams hold affiliations with an AHL team.