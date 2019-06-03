New electric charging stations at City Hall and the Community Centre are now open for public use.

The new stations are level 3 chargers and the fee for charging is $0.38 per kilowatt hour. Two more level 3 stations are slated to be activated later this year, one each at Skaha Lake Park and Riverside Park.

The installation of EV charging stations is a step towards meeting the City's climate action goals of reducing emissions by 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030.

For more information, visit www.penticton.ca/ev