On June 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., frontline officers responded to a single vehicle collision at the “Area 27” race track, located in Oliver, BC.

Investigation determined the driver of a sportscar participating in a private event, failed to navigate a turn in the course, resulting in it striking a cement barrier at a high-rate of speed.

“Tragically, both the driver and passenger succumbed to injuries they sustained,” confirmed Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Criminality is not believed to be factor, and the matter is now being investigated by the BC Coroner Service.”

As the matter is now with the BC Coroners Service, no further information is being made available.

Area 27 in Oliver, BC, is a private motorsports club.