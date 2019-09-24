One man and one woman have each been scammed out of hundreds of dollars after handing over item for sale before obtaining payment.

In each incident, reported on February 9th and 23rd, 2025, the seller from Facebook marketplace agreed to meet a buyer to sell their item. One was selling a cellphone for $760, and the other a laptop for $1250.

In the first incident, the seller agreed to pickup the buyer in Tappen, and drove him to a local bank. The seller gave the buyer the cell phone she was selling, then the buyer went inside to get cash. The buyer never returned to pay the seller, and was not able to be located.

In the second incident, the seller met the buyer at a public location in Tappen. The buyer convinced the seller he had sent an etransfer in the amount of $1250. The seller allowed the buyer to leave with the laptop before the etransfer was received. The etransfer was never received, and the buyer was not able to be located.

In both incidents, the buyer was described as male, 40-50 years old, average build, 5’10 height, with hand and neck tattoos.

Police are advising to use extra caution when using online marketplace platforms. Cash is the safest method of payment. Meet in a public place – your local police detachment parking lot is a great option. Ensure you receive full payment before handing over items for sale. Salmon Arm RCMP highly discourage the use of etransfers with anyone you do not know personally. Do not send etransfers as "deposits" for items for sale.