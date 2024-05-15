Kelowna is nearing completion of two new strategies: The Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy and the Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy.

Residents are invited to review both strategies to determine if they reflect the needs of the community by completing a survey and attending one of three open houses before June 9.

“Both strategies are based on previous community engagement, research on best practices and approaches used by other jurisdictions, as well modelling and analysis,” says Chris Ray, Climate Action and Environment Manager. “The public are invited to have their say to inform if the recommended actions will help meet the goals of each strategy.”

The Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy outlines actions to put the city on a path to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 2007 levels by 2030, all while helping Kelowna become more resilient to climate change impacts. There are 10 key drivers where the biggest impacts can be made with 28 strategies to help achieve these drivers.

“Our urban forest is an essential part of climate resilience, as well as the community’s character, livability, and biodiversity. Because of this, we are also developing a new Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy and look forward to the community’s feedback on if we got it right,” continues Ray.

This new Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy will serve as a comprehensive plan to manage the urban forest now and in the future and is led by four goals and 10 strategies to help guide Kelowna's urban forest management.

By completing the survey, you can be entered to win one of two hanging baskets or one of two promo codes for 240 free minutes to Kelowna's shared micromobility program (i.e., e-scooters and e-bikes).

Get involved before June 9 by visiting https://getinvolved.kelowna.ca/climatestrategy which links directly to the Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy page as well.