The UBC Okanagan Heat men's golf team grabbed a fifth-place finish at their inaugural tournament of 2024, the True North Classic hosted by the SFU Red Leafs, that wrapped up on Tuesday at the Riverway Golf Course.



After a rainy start to the tournament on Monday, the Heat put together their best round of the NCAA Division II tournament on Tuesday as they combined to shoot two-under par 286, the third-best round by a team at the tournament. That performance vaulted the team from eighth to fifth to finish second among the three Canada West schools competing at the event.



Leading the way for the Heat was third-year Andrew Rouble of Wellesley, Ont. Sitting 12th after the second round, Rouble produced one of the best rounds of his career, firing a sparkling round of six-under par 66 to finish fifth on the individual leaderboard.



Rouble's final round featured seven birdies, and a lone bogey on his opening hole of the day, as he finished at one-under par 215 for the three-round tournament.



Rookie Chris Jo of Oakville, Ont., also finished the third round under par, shooting one-under 71 to finish 26th overall at 11-over par 227. That result was just behind teammate Ryan Gillis of Calgary, whose even-par round of 72 on the final day helped him finish tied for 23rd at 10-over par 226.



The Heat will be back in action next week as they travel to Bellingham, Wash., to compete in the Western Washington Invitational on Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. Simon Fraser - 872 (+8)

2. UFV - 887 (+23)

3. Western Washington - 891 (+27)

4. Northwest Nazarene - 894 (+30)

5. UBC Okanagan - 902 (+38)

6. Victoria - 903 (+39)

7. Hawaii Pacific - 904 (+40)

8. Saint Martin's - 911 (+47)



HEAT INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

5. Andrew Rouble - 215 (-1)

T23. Ryan Gillis - 226 (+10)

26. Chris Jo - 227 (+11)

40. Kevin Lee - 237 (+21)

T41. Thomas Lemay - 238 (+22)

_________________

Alexander-Carew continues hot start to 2024 with second straight win at True North Classic

- UBC Okanagan Heat women's golfer Julia Alexander-Carew continued her incredible start to the 2024 season by winning her second consecutive tournament on Tuesday, capturing the individual championship at the True North Classic, hosted by the SFU Red Leafs.



The three-round event, hosted at Riverway Golf Course, saw Alexander-Carew, a native of Oakville, Ont., post rounds of three-over par 75, four-under par 68 and even-par 72 to capture her third career university title.



Alexander-Carew's performance in round two was a bogey-free performance, her second of the season through five rounds of competition. That effort moved her into a tie for the lead and she would not relinquish that position en route to a five-stroke victory over Grace Bell of the UBC Thunderbirds.

As a team, the Heat earned their second-consecutive podium spot as they finished solo third in the NCAA Division II event, behind the aforementioned Thunderbirds and the Simon Fraser Red Leafs.



Two other members of the Heat finished in the Top 20 for the tournament, including Emily Cornwall of Calgary, who finished tied for 14th at 17-over par 233. Her performance included a very solid round of even-par 72 on the final day to move up 14 spots on the leaderboard.



Lauren Nedo of Coquitlam, B.C., also grabbed her second consecutive Top 20 finish, tying for 18th after shooting 19-over par 235.



The Heat will now begin preparations for the 2024 Canada West Championships, which they will host at the Okanagan Golf Club on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8. Fans are welcome to attend the championship free of charge with both rounds using a shotgun format that gets underway at 10 a.m.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. UBC - 899 (+35)

2. Simon Fraser - 903 (+39)

3. UBC Okanagan - 931 (+67)

4. Western Washington - 955 (+91)

5. Hawaii Pacific - 963 (+99)

6. UFV - 964 (+100)

7. Saint Martin's - 975 (+111)

T8. Victoria - 1001 (+137)

T8. Seattle Pacific - 1001 (+137)

10. Northwest Nazarene - 1008 (+144)

11. Hawaii - Hilo - 1036 (+172)



HEAT INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

1. Julia Alexander-Carew - 215 (-1)

T14. Emily Cornwall - 233 (+17)

T18. Lauren Nedo - 235 (+19)

37. Bess Chan - 249 (+32)

T48. Eva Hogue - 257 (+41)