

The Heat were dominant from the opening hole of the 36-hole championship as they posted a team total of 24-under par 273 to win by 17 shots over second-place UBC. Additionally, UBCO claimed all three spots on the individual podium as second-year Ryan Gillis of Calgary, won individual gold, rookie Thomas Lemay of Trois Rivières, Que., won silver and third-year Andrew Rouble of Wellesley, Ont., took home bronze.



"It means everything right, it's why we do it," commented Heat head coach Clay Stothers after the victory. "They were ridiculous, like it was absurd. What did we finish, minus 24, and we won by 17, so yeah, the team played pretty good."



"The great part is the entire team played great," added Stothers. "Having all three guys finish first, second and third, and then for the team to win on top of that means so much. It all kind of goes back to a belief system and what we're trying to do and have fun while we're doing it. I knew they could do it and I'm happy for them that they can see that they did it."



The team was led by Gillis, who helped UBCO claim the men's individual gold medal for the third straight year, after former Heat Justin Towill won in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023.



Gillis finished at nine-under par 135 to finish first, after a round of one-under par 71 on Tuesday that featured three birdies and two bogeys.



"When you have athletes like Ryan, it's super easy [to coach them]," commented Stothers on his gold medalist. "He's a guy you just kind of let him go and do his thing and he doesn't get too up or too down. When you watch him play, you have no idea if he's five-under or five-over, he's super even keeled and doesn't get ahead of himself. He's a phenomenal human being and his ceiling is through the roof."



Two shots behind Gillis was Lemay who fired a two-under par 70 on day two to finish at seven-under par 137 while Rouble rounded out the podium at four-under par 170 following back-to-back rounds of two-under par 70.



All three of the Heat podium finishers were also named Canada West First Team All-Stars as the conference recognized all-stars for the first time. The top four finishers were honoured as first team all-stars and finishers four through eight were named second team all-stars.



Heat rookie Chris Jo of Oakville, Ont., was one of those to be named to the second team as he matched the low round of the day on Tuesday, shooting a four-under par 68 to finish tied for eighth at one-under par 143. Jo took the final spot on the second team after a countback tiebreaker.



UBCO will compete in two more events during the Fall as they will host leg one of their match-play style event against the UFV Cascades on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22 at the Okanagan Golf Club. The team will then travel to Arizona to compete in the Firestorm Fall Invite on Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5.



MEN'S TEAM STANDINGS

1. UBCO Heat - 552 (-24) - Canada West Champions

2. UBC Thunderbirds - 569 (-7)

3. Victoria Vikes - 573 (-3)

4. Calgary Dinos - 588 (+12)

5. UFV Cascades - 600 (+24)

6. Alberta Golden Bears - 604 (+28)

7. Manitoba Bisons - 613 (+37)

8. Regina Cougars - 623 (+47)

9. Lethbridge Pronghorns - 645 (+69)



HEAT INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

1. Ryan Gillis - 135 (-9) - Gold Medalist - Canada West 1st Team All-Star

2. Thomas Lemay - 137 (-7) - Silver Medalist - Canada West 1st Team All-Star

T3. Andrew Rouble - 140 (-4) - Bronze Medalist# - Canada West 1st Team All-Star

T8. Chris Jo - 143 (-1) - Canada West 2nd Team All-Star#

T11. Kevin Lee - 144 (E)

24. Nikko Sebjanic - 151 (+7)*



*Competed as an individual

#Awarded by countback