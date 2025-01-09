Taking on one of the top NCAA schools, the Heat took a set off the Lopes in their opening match on Friday, January 3 while dropping a straight sets decision to GCU on Saturday, January 4.



Aside from the two matches, the team was able to take in the Fiesta Bowl, a Phoenix Suns game as well as enjoy some rest and relaxation.



"We had an excellent week of training and competition with GCU on their campus in Phoenix," commented Heat head coach Scott Koskie following the trip. "Coach Werle and his staff were gracious hosts and provided us with access to everything that we needed during our stay. We were able to play two official matches and one scrimmage against GCU who are currently ranked ninth in the AVCA coaches' poll and who were semi-finalists in the 2024 NCAA men's volleyball championships. GCU is a high-level team who plays the game with power and skill and it was very beneficial for us to compete with them."



In Friday's opening game, Ashton South of Calgary, showcased his talent against the Heat's American counterparts with eight kills, hitting .440 percent, while adding five block assists. Lucas Woelders of Langley, B.C., added seven kills of his own, along with six digs, while Thys Weststrate of Kelowna, B.C., had three total blocks and three aces.



In Saturday's match, Sam Jablonski of Kelowna, B.C., led the Heat with seven kills and six digs while Aaron Voth of North Vancouver, B.C., had six kills while hitting .290 percent. Rory O'Brien of Vernon, B.C., added 10 assists and five digs.



"As we approach the second half of the season, we are looking to add some different elements to our game and GCU provided us with the opportunity to test those in a match setting," added Koskie on the team's games against the Lopes. "We are pleased with what we were able accomplish and the level of play we were able to attain after being off for exams and holidays."



The Heat, who currently sit sixth in the Canada West standings with a 6-4 record, resume their regular season schedule on Friday night when they take on the U SPORTS No. 7-ranked UBC Thunderbirds (7-3) at the UBCO Gymnasium. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and tickets to the game can be purchased at the door.