2/10/2025

Four members of the UBC Okanagan Heat cross country team competed in the First Half half marathon this past weekend at Stanley Park.



Kristen Smith and Sophie Hamilton represented the Heat in the women's event with Smith posting an impressive sixth place finish overall, and second in her age category. The fourth-year human kinetics major posted a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 32 seconds, less than two minutes behind the overall winner.



Meanwhile, Hamilton finished 22nd overall with a time of 1:21:33.



Owen Lloyd and Caleb Graham represented UBCO in the men's event with Lloyd posting the top time, finishing 16th overall, and sixth in his age category in 1:08:52.



As for Graham, he crossed the line 46th overall in 1:14:55.



The Heat's next road race will be the St. Patrick's Day 5K set to be hosted in Vancouver on Saturday, March 15.

____________

Perry powers women's volleyball to weekend sweep of Cougars

2/8/2025

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball put on a serving clinic on graduating seniors night as they set a new program record for most aces in a three set match helping them defeat the Regina Cougars in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21, at the UBCO Gymnasium.



The Heat were unstoppable from the service line on Friday night, recording a whopping 18 aces to surpass the previous record of 16 set back in October of 2022.



Graduating senior Amaya Perry led the Heat with six service aces across three sets, setting a new all-time Heat record for career serving aces as she now sits at 166 for her career. That passes the previous record of 163 held by Megan Festival. Perry performances also leaves her in second place on the Canada West all-time leaderboard nine behind the record of 175 held by Alberta's Kacey Otto.



Perry also extended her lead atop the Heat's all-time kills and points list with nine kills and 16 points in the match after claiming both records on Friday night. She now has 899 kills and 1133.5 points, besting the previous marks in the categories of 888 and 1113.5, both held again by Festival.



Olivia Boulding was an offensive machine tonight putting up 11 kills on 26 attempts, achieving a .346 hitting percentage. Veteran outside hitter Olivia Tymkiw also set a new career best from the service line putting up four of her team's 18.



In the first set after an initial two-point Cougars lead the Heat took back control. Boulding and Natalie Funk were instrumental in solidifying a Heat lead, contributing multiple kills and service aces. Middle blocker Madison Gardner secured the set for the Heat, sending one down the middle with an assist by Calista Cencig, concluding the set at 25-17.



In the second set, UBCO came out the gates firing, highlighted by Gardner's back-to-back kills, bringing the score to 3-1. Tymkiw's service aces played a crucial role in furthering the Heat's convincing lead while Perry showed up with a big kill at 19-10 as well as two aces late to make it 24-10. Boulding would send one to the floor two points later securing a decisive 25-11 set victory for the home team.



UBCO started the third set strong with Perry achieving a service ace, leading to an early 2-0 advantage. Despite a brief scoring run by Regina, including two consecutive service aces by Samantha Krausher, the home team regained momentum with notable performances from Boulding and Funk, each securing service aces at crucial moments. The set concluded with Tymkiw's decisive kill at 25-21, securing the three-set for the Heat.



The Heat improve to 6-12 on the season while the Cougars drop down to 4-16. The win pulls UBCO back into a playoff position as they sit in a three-way tie with Trinity Western and Calgary for ninth in the Canada West standings with two games remaining in the season.



Next weekend women's volleyball is on the road as they face the Winnipeg Wesmen (7-10) for a pair of games in their final weekend of the 2024-25 season. The weekend will prove cruicial for the Heat as they continue the fight for a playoff berth. The first serve of the weekend is set for Friday February 14th at 4 pm Pacific in Winnipeg.

____________________

Women's basketball drops final regular season road game to No. 6 Thunderbirds

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team was overwhelmed by the U SPORTS No. 6-ranked UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday evening as they lost 106-47.



The story of the game was the turnover margin as the Heat turned the ball over 32 times compared to just 14 for UBC, allowing the hosts to attempt nearly 20 more shots than UBCO. The Thunderbirds also shot the ball incredibly efficient, shooting 54.2 percent compared to 33.9 percent for the Heat.



Kelsey Falk was the leading scorer for UBCO, finishing the night with 13 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a strong all-around performance. Abby Smith, Lily Pink and Ava Heppner all added six points.



UBC's Olivia Weekes led all scorers with 21 points and she was one of five Thunderbirds to finish in double figures.



Despite the loss, the news wasn't all bad for the Heat on Saturday as they moved one step closer to the playoffs after the UNBC Timberwolves (4-14) lost to the Trinity Western Spartans (10-8). That leaves the Heat (6-12) two games up on UNBC for final playoff spot in the Canada West Pacific division with just two games remaining meaning one Heat win or one UNBC loss will send UBCO to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.



The Heat will look to punch their ticket to the playoffs next Friday, February 14, when they host the Victoria Vikes (11-7) at the UBCO Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and tickets for the game can be purchased at the door on game day.

____________

Schenker pours in career-high as men's basketball drops narrow decision to No. 5 UBC

2/7/2025

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team gave the U SPORTS No. 5-ranked UBC Thunderbirds a scare on Friday night as they went shot-for-shot with their sister schools rivals but ultimately coming up just short, 85-80, at the War Memorial Gymnasium.



Leon Schenker was the story of the game for the Heat, leading all scorers as he poured in a career-high 24 points, achieving a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc. Jalen Shirley also had a strong night with 18 points, making 8-of-10 free throws, and adding seven assists, six rebounds and 3 steals. Lamine Conde contributed significantly with 17 points, hitting all six of his free throws, and secured eight rebounds. Jas Dhudwal was a key player on the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds and adding three steals. Mike Adarkwah-Nti was efficient off the bench, scoring 9 points on 50% shooting and making all his 3-point attempts.



Adam Olsen led the Thunderbirds with a team-high 23 points, connecting on 9-of-18 field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers. Nikola Guzina made significant contributions with 10 points and added six rebounds.



The first quarter between UBCO and UBC saw a strong opening from the Heat, with Isaak Moore hitting a 3-pointer to start the scoring. Schenker came to play early as well, scoring 12 of the team's 17 points in the first quarter, going 4-4 from the field and 3-3 beyond the arc. Schenker's performance kept UBCO competitive. However, UBC responded with a series of successful plays, including a fast-break layup by Tobi Akinkunmi and a 3-pointer from Gus Goerzen. They also capitalized on UBCO's turnovers and fouls, pulling away to end the half ahead 26-17.



The second half began with a layup by Toni Maric of UBC, assisted by Micah Jessie, extending their lead to 28-17. Shortly thereafter, Mike Adarkwah-Nti missed a jumper for the Heat, but the team maintained possession and eventually scored through free throws by Adarkwah-Nti. UBCO's defence tightened, resulting in several turnovers by UBC, including a steal by Conde, and the Heat capitalized with a fast-break layup by Adarkwah-Nti at 7:30, narrowing the gap to 28-20. The Heat continued to surge with Schenker scoring consecutive free throws and executing a key layup in the final minute, bringing the score to 40-41. Those plays gave Schenker 20 points in the opening half, which was more than he'd scored in a single game in his time with the Heat.



The second half began with UBC's Tobi Akinkunmi scoring a 3-pointer, assisted by Gus Goerzen, setting the pace for the home team. The Heat responded with Jas Dhudwal's layup at 6:30, narrowing the gap to 46-42. A notable sequence occurred when UBC committed a series of fouls, with Brendan Sullivan accumulating three personal fouls, allowing UBCO to capitalize with free throws and reduce the deficit. At 1:37 in the third quarter, Adarkwah-Nti put the Heat ahead, 60-59, giving the Heat their first lead of the game since early in the 1st quarter. However, UBC's Victor Radocaj hit a 3-pointer late, concluding a tightly contested frame with UBC leading 64-61.



In the final quarter, Schenker narrowed the gap with a pair of free throws, bringing the score to 65-63. Shirley was active both defensively and offensively, contributing a steal and converting two free throws to bring the score to 67-66. However, UBC pulled ahead late, with key contributions from Akinkunmi and Nikola Guzina, pushing the score to 73-66. Despite a late rally by the Heat featuring a 3-pointer from Conde, UBC maintained their lead to come away with the five-point victory.

Tsuzuki sets women's basketball rookie assist record in loss to No. 6 T-Birds

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team fell to the U SPORTS No. 6-ranked UBC Thunderbirds 95-53 on Friday at the War Memorial Gymnasium.



Tennyson McCarthy stood out for the Heat, leading the team with 15 points and 12 rebounds. This performance marked her first career double-double as she set a new career-high with 12 rebounds.



Tsuki Tsuzuki contributed significantly with 10 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, and added her name to the team record books by setting the Heat rookie assist record. Her 46th assist of the season moved her past former Heat Surprise Munie for the most assists by a rookie in Heat history.



UBC was paced by Mona Berlitz, who was one of five scorers to hit double figures in the victory, leading her team with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.



The Thunderbirds were in control from the opening tip as they jumped out to a 29-9 lead and led by 20 after the opening 10 minutes. UBC continued to pour in on in the second quarter and despite a three-pointer and a block from McCarthy, UBC held a 64-31 lead at the break.



UBC's strong play continued through the third quarter and it wasn't until the fourth that the Heat were able to find some offensive consistency. Early in the final frame, Lauren Foullong made two successful 3-pointers within a short span, helping the Heat narrow the gap. McCarthy was also strong in the final quarter, scoring seven points to secure her first career double-double.



Despite the strong finish, the Heat would drop the opener of the weekend doubleheader.



The loss drops the Heat's record to 6-11 while the Thunderbirds continue to sit atop the Canada West Pacific division with a 15-2 record. While UBCO did come out on the losing end, they moved one step closer to securing a playoff berth following UNBC's (4-13) loss to Trinity Western (9-8) as they Heat have a two-game lead on the Timberwolves with three games remaining in the regular season.

