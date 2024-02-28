The tenth-seeded UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team had their season come to a close on Friday night as they lost 64-56 to the seventh-seeded Regina Cougars in their Canada West play-in round matchup at the War Memorial Gymnasium.



In a back-and-forth matchup, the Heat appeared poised to knock off the higher-ranked Cougars as they led by as many as four points late in the third quarter. However, Regina battled back and a 6-0 run by the Cougars through the middle part of the fourth-quarter allowed them to take a nine-point and they never looked back en route to the victory.



"Overall, we thought we played well," said Heat head coach Bobby Mitchell following the game. "The third quarter was probably our most consistent quarter and then I thought in the fourth quarter there were a couple decisions I think we'd like to have back but it was good, we played how we wanted to play and that was key. We wanted to do the things that we did, I liked our compete and our fight and our energy throughout the game for sure."



Playing in her first playoff game as a member of the Heat, Kelowna native Lily Pink was the story of the game for UBCO, pouring in a game-high 18 points on 53.5 percent shooting from the floor. She also added four blocks and two steals on the defensive side of the ball, along with three rebounds.



Playing in her final game with the Heat, Lauren Foullong finished with 11 points, hitting three of her team's five three-pointers in the match. Fellow graduating senior Kelsey Falk put together one last monster effort for UBCO, finishing the game with seven points, a game-high 14 rebounds three assists and three steals.



Rachel Vanderhooft matched Pink's 18 points to lead all Cougars scorers while Cara Misskey added 17 points. The Heat managed to limit Canada West leading scorer Jade Belmore to just 10 points, nearly 10 points below her season average.



The game opened up with Regina, who finished 13-7 during the regular season, jumping out to an 8-0 lead as the Heat struggled to find their offensive rhythm. However, UBCO responded with an 8-0 run of their own, highlighted by a Pink jumped that tied the game. The Cougars would score three of the final four baskets of the frame as they grabbed a five-point lead after 10 minutes.



The Cougars continued to increase their lead throughout the second quarter and led by as many as 10 points late in the quarter. UBCO would respond over the final minute and a half of the frame, posting a 6-0 run, including five more points from Pink, as the Heat found themselves down just four, 30-26, at recess.



Pink was the story of the opening frame, scoring 14 of her team's 26 points as she single-handedly kept her team in the contest.



That late run sparked the Heat in the third quarter as UBCO put together their strongest 10 minutes of the contest.



Just three minutes into the frame, two quick buckets from Tsuki Tsuzuki and Tennyson McCarthy gave UBCO their first lead of the game and that advantage would grow to four points minutes later off a three-pointer from Aiko Williams.



Regina would respond with a 6-2 run to close the quarter and the two teams would be tied at 44 after three.



The two teams traded buckets through the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter before the crucial eight-point run by Regina turned a one-point lead into nine and sealed the win for the Cougars.



"It's not easy to get here," added Mitchell. "We had to do some work in term two and we did that so overall I'm very proud and the future looks good. A lot of our young players got big minutes tonight, played well and our veterans are leaving them in good hands, so they were good for those young players."



The loss wraps up a strong season for a Heat squad that featured a number of young players on a regular basis. The team finished the season with a 7-13 record, reaching the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Although the team will be losing key contributors in Falk, Foullong and Abby Smith, the future looks bright for a squad that has eight players entering their second or third year of eligibility in 2025-26.

__________________

Men's volleyball season ends at hands of Bisons

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Friday night as they fell to the Manitoba Bisons 3-1 in game two of their best-of-three Canada West play-in series.



The Heat secured a win in the first set 25-22, but Manitoba responded by taking the next three sets 25-19, 25-19, and 25-19. UBCO recorded 42 kills and a hitting percentage of .204, while the Bisons had 48 kills with a .256 hitting percentage. The Heat tallied 41 assists and four aces, compared to Manitoba's 48 assists and 11 aces.



Zach van Geel led the Heat with standout performances in setting, serving, and defence. van Geel accumulated 36 assists, a new career-high of four service aces, as well as a career-high with 15 digs over four games, highlighting his versatility on the court. Seba Manuel also made a significant impact with a game-high 15 kills and a team-high 15 points, achieving an attack percentage of .375 across the sets. Thys Weststrate contributed defensively with a team-leading five total blocks, including one solo block and four block assists, showcasing strength at the net.



The Bisons featured several standout players including Karil Dadash Adeh who was a key contributor with 14 kills and led the team with 17.5 points. Sammy Ludwig was notable for his setting skills, accumulating 40 assists over four games. Jordon Heppner was a strong defensive presence, recording a team-high nine blocks. Owen Weekes shone in serving, delivering four aces and tying for the team lead with 17.5 points.



For the second night in a row, the Heat took set one. Van Geel facilitated the offence brilliantly, with 11 assists and five different players recording a kill.



Seba Manuel and Lucas Woelders combined for seven kills, including a few smashes from the back row.



Manitoba took their first lead at 12-11, and went on a big run after, paced by back-to-back Spencer Grahame aces and a kill off hands where the ball flew into the stands for a 15-12 lead, but eight attacking errors and four serving errors allowed the Heat to battle back.



The visitors scored eight of the following nine points, and Manuel gave his side a 21-17 lead off a pipe attack, with UBCO holding on the rest of the way for the set win.



The nation's best serving team put the pressure on in set two, generating an early lead at the line which they never relinquished.



The country's leader in aces, Dadash Adeh put down two, while Weekes added a third, painting the left corner brilliantly to give his side a 10-5 lead. Dadash Adeh added his second three points later.



The Heat got an ace from van Geel, while Thys Weststrate contributed on his third assisted block of the game in the early portions of the second, but the hosts consistently had the answer winning the set by six.



Service pressure continued to be a factor in set three. Grahame's third ace blew a close game open, as Manitoba took a 7-5 lead and scored seven of the next 11 points.



The Heat continued to play inspired defence, including a pancake dig from libero Stephen Searcy (seventh of the game) that led to a Bisons error, cutting Manitoba's lead to 21-18.



But Dadash Adeh had the response with his tenth kill from the right, and Manitoba won the set by six.



A Jonah Dueck ace, the ninth of the game for Manitoba, helped the hosts take a 6-1 lead in set four. The Heat got within three following a Weststrate and van Geel block to make it 8-5, but the hosts had the response.



Dadash Adeh went cross-court from the right, and one play later he dove to the ground for the one-handed dig, with Sammy Ludwig and Heppner combining for a block right after as Manitoba took a 17-10 lead.



Manuel continued to be a factor in the front row, hitting above .300 on the night, but Manitoba's service pressure was too much.



Weekes put down his third and fourth aces to make it 22-14, as the Bisons won the fourth by six.



"They did what we expected them to do. We know they can serve. What we talked about, was we can't match their service pressure, but we can't miss serves," said Heat head coach Scott Koskie.



"We got into that during the series in Kelowna. Not that we missed a lot, but we just missed [serves] at the wrong time. It's hard. You play a team that has that much service pressure, you give them that much of a window, then it's hard and you're kind of chasing."



The result brings to a close a remarkable turnaround season for the Heat who posted a 9-11 regular season record after winning just three games the season before. With just one graduating senior in Aaron Voth, the future looks very bright for a team that will return all of their starters next season with talent additions on the way.