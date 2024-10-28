Owen Lloyd raced to a 19th place finish to lead the UBC Okanagan Heat men's cross country team at the 2024 Canada West Championships on Saturday at Stoney Creek Park.



Lloyd, a third-year native of Cambridge, Ont., was among the leaders for the early portion of the race before finishing 19th overall in 26 minutes, 42.9 seconds. The result is the third-best by a member of the Heat men's cross country program at the event, topped only by Trevor Hofbauer's sixth-place finish in 2022 and Connor Baerg's 14th-place finish in 2021.



"I'm proud of the race Owen ran today," commented Heat head coach Malindi Elmore following the championship. "He ran very strong and has been a great leader on the team all season long."



Two other Heat runners managed to second Top 50 results as Isaac Baker of Surrey, B.C., crossed the line in 35th place in 27:21.4 while Kyle Porter of Ottawa was 50th in 27:49.6.



As a team, the Heat placed ninth in the event.



UBCO will now begin preparations for the 2024 U SPORTS Championships which they will host at Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna on Saturday, November 9.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. UBC Thunderbirds - 64

2. Victoria Vikes - 83

3. Saskatchewan Huskies - 84

4. Trinity Western Spartans - 96

5. Alberta Golden Bears - 121

6. Calgary Dinos - 137

7. Regina Cougars - 149

8. Manitoba Bisons - 187

9. UBCO Heat - 204



HEAT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

19. Owen Lloyd - 26:42.9

35. Isaac Baker - 27:21.4

50. Kyle Porter - 27:49.6

51. Christopher Crowe - 27:51.8

59. Aidan Small - 28:10.0

_________________________

Women's volleyball sweeps MacEwan with commanding performance

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team were dominant from the opening serve on Saturday evening at the UBCO Gymnasium as they won in straight sets (25-8, 25-18, 25-16) to sweep their weekend doubleheader against the MacEwan Griffins.



The Heat roared out of the gate thanks to an impressive serving performance. UBCO fired eight aces in the opening set, including four from transfer setter Kylan Finseth of St. Albert, Alta., as part of an 8-0 run, as the Heat jumped out to the early advantage.

The second set started out similarly to the first with an 11-4 run by the Heat forcing the Griffins into an early timeout. Olivia Boulding of Victoria, and Natalie Funk of Strathmore, Alta., were at the heart of the Heat's attack, each posting a pair of kills in the early barrage.

A late run in the from MacEwan got them to within four points but Boulding secured the set late, with a pair of kills and an ace to give UBCO a 2-0 lead.



The final frame saw the two teams exchange runs through the first part of the set but a shrewd timeout from head coach Steve Manuel, with his team leading 18-15, ultimately swung the set in the Heat's favour. UBCO would close on 7-1 run thanks to two kills and an ace from Amaya Perry of Chin, Alta., to take the match in three.



Boulding and Perry led the onslaught for the Heat as both posted 11 kills in the win, while the pair were also strong defensive, recording 12 and 10 digs respectively.



Boulding added four aces to finish with 15 points while Perry had a pair of her own to finish with 13.



Second-year middle Marija Josipovic of West Kelowna, B.C., was strong in a supporting role, finishing with three kills and tying for the team lead in blocks with three.



Alyshia Bryks of Andrew, Alta., was the Griffins top performer with six kills and 10 points.



With the win, UBCO moves to 2-0 on the season as they sit tied for third place in the Canada West standings with UFV and Thompson Rivers. Meanwhile, the Griffins loss drops them to 0-4.



UBCO will now prepare for their Presidents' Cup weekend against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack as the two Interior B.C. rivals square off in Kamloops. The Heat lead the women's Presidents' Cup standings with a 2-0-0 record and could potentially clinch the trophy this weekend with women's basketball also in action against the WolfPack this week.



Game one of the weekend doubleheader is set for Friday, November 1 at 7:15 p.m. and fans can catch all the action live on CanadaWest.tv.

_____________________

Men's volleyball sweeps Griffins for first 2-0 start in three years

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's volleyball team is off to their first 2-0 start in three years thanks to a four-set victory (25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18) over the MacEwan Griffins on Saturday night at the UBCO Gymnasium.



Second-year outside hitter Jack Taylor of Winnipeg led the way for the Heat with a team-high 14 kills on 22 attacks and just one error for a .591 hitting percentage. He would add an ace, three blocks and three digs to finish with 16.5 points.



Two other members of the Heat reached double-digits in kills on the high as Seba Manuel of Kelowna, B.C., powered home 13 kills while Lucas Woelders of Langley, B.C., added 11.



MacEwan's Mitchell Croft of Melbourne, Australia led all players with 17 kills in the match.



It was strong play by Taylor in the opening set that helped the Heat jump out to an early lead. The former member of the Canada West All-Rookie team produced six kills in the opening frame as UBCO won the first set by seven points.



After the Griffins responded with their first set win of the weekend in the second set, the Heat used a 6-2 run late in the third set, highlighted by a kill and an ace from Taylor, along with a massive kill from Woelders to claim the third frame.



With the fourth set close midway through the frame, the Heat went on a mini run thanks to strong serving from Thys Weststrate of Kelowna, B.C., and punctuated by a kill from Manuel to gain a 17-11 advantage. UBCO wouldn't let up from there and a pair of Weststrate kills would close out the match.

With the win, the Heat sit tied for third in the Canada West standings with Alberta and Mount Royal while MacEwan falls to 0-4.



UBCO will now prepare for their Presidents' Cup weekend against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack as the two Interior B.C. rivals square off in Kamloops. The Heat lead the men's Presidents' Cup standings with a 2-0-0 record and could potentially clinch the trophy this weekend with men's basketball also in action against the WolfPack this week.



Game one of the weekend doubleheader is set for Friday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. and fans can catch all the action live on CanadaWest.tv.

_________________________

Women's cross country captures bronze medal at 2024 Canada West Championships

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's cross country team claimed their third conference podium finish in four years on Saturday as they won the bronze medal at the 2024 Canada West Championships hosted by the University of Alberta at Stoney Creek Park.



Lauren McNeil of Buxton, England led the way for the Heat winning her second Canada West silver medal, repeating the feat she first accomplished three years ago as an exchange student.



"I'm very happy by the efforts on the team today with some outstanding performances," commented Heat head coach Malindi Elmore following the race. "A bronze medal against very strong teams from Victoria and UBC will set us up for another great team competition at U SPORTS in two weeks' time."



McNeil was one of five Heat finishers to post a Top 25 result in the 55-athlete field as she charged out with eventual champion Constance Nankivell from Trinity Western early in the race. The second-year runner would eventually post a time of 29 minutes, 16.6 seconds to win the silver medal, 38 seconds back of Nankivell and 39 seconds ahead of bronze medal winner Holly MacGillivray from UBC.



Fourth-year Kristen Smith of Georgetown, Ont., competing in her final Canada West Championship, had a massive day as she finished seventh overall, posting a time of 30:28.0. That time was good enough for a nod as a Canada West First Team All-Star, joining McNeil to give the Heat a pair of first-team all-stars.



"I am proud of Kristen Smith with her seventh-place finish in her last year with the Heat which is a huge person best run and such a huge improvement over four years with us," added Elmore on her senior runner.



Another notable finish for UBCO came from rookie Sophie Hamilton of Salmon Arm, B.C. Hamilton posted a 23rd place finish in the race, thanks to a time of 32:06.7, which was the top finish by a rookie at the meet and earned her the distinction of Rookie of the Year, Female Competition.



The remaining Heat scorers were Brooke Lawlor of Vernon, B.C., who was 20th in 32:00.9 while Lys Milne of Salmon Arm, B.C., was 21st in 32:03.3.



As a team, the Heat would earn 72 points, finishing behind only the gold medalist Victoria Vikes, who had 45 points, and the UBC Thunderbirds, the silver medalists, who had 52 points.



UBCO will now begin preparations for the 2024 U SPORTS Championships which they will host at Mission Recreation Park in Kelowna on Saturday, November 9.



TEAM STANDINGS

1. Victoria Vikes - 45

2. UBC Thunderbirds - 52

3. UBCO Heat - 72

4. Saskatchewan Huskies - 111

5. Alberta Pandas - 164

6. Calgary Dinos - 166



HEAT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

2. Lauren McNeil - 29:16.6 - Silver Medalist - Canada West 1st Team All-Star

7. Kristen Smith- 30:28.0 - Canada West 1st Team All-Star

20. Brooke Lawlor - 32:00.9

21. Lys Milne - 32:03.3

23. Sophie Hamilton - 32:06.7 - Canada West Rookie of the Year, Female Competition - Canada West All-Rookie Team

29. Ella Wigmore - 32:22.2

38. Madelyn Kaban - 33:06.1

_________________

Powered by van Geel, men's volleyball sweeps Griffins in home opener

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's volleyball team got their season off to a flying start on Friday night as they swept the visiting MacEwan Griffins in their season opener, winning in three sets 25-16-, 25-13, 25-22.



It was a thoroughly dominant showing from the Heat who made just eight errors in the match, including none in the opening set, while hitting .476 percent as a team, the second-best single-game hitting percentage in program history.



"I'm so proud of the way the team played in our opening match," commented head coach Scott Koskie after the match. "The guys have been working very hard in training for the last two months without many matches so to see them perform like this and see the benefits of their hard work is awesome."



Fourth-year setter Zach van Geel of Calgary was at the centre of the Heat's potent offence as he showed his athleticism and skill throughout the match. He would finish with 35 assists, tying him for the fourth-most in a three-set match in team history, while adding five digs, three kills and two service aces.



UBCO's middles were nearly unstoppable on the night as Thys Weststrate of Kelowna, B.C., finished with 10 kills on 11 attacks, hitting .909 percent, the best single-game hitting percentage in program history.



Ashton South of Calgary was nearly as good as Weststrate, finishing with eight kills on nine attacks to hit a sparking .889 percent.



In a balanced offensive barrage, third-year outside hitter Seba Manuel of Kelowna, B.C., and second-year outside hitter Jack Taylor of Winnipeg, also reached double-digits for kills with Manuel leading all players in the match with 11 while Taylor added 10 of his own.

The win was also a milestone for Koskie, who was making both his Heat and Canada West head coaching debut. The former Team Canada setter took over the coaching reins this summer and had his team playing with energy and enthusiasm from the opening serve.



"The first win in Canada West is really special and something that means a lot to me," said Koskie post-match. "So many people have invested in me throughout my career to get me to this point and I am thinking about them all tonight. I have to thank my wife, family and my parents for supporting me on this volleyball journey. I am also grateful for all the people I have played with, coached with and learned from."

________________

Boulding, Perry combine to lift women's volleyball to season-opening win over Griffins

Olivia Boulding had 16 kills in her debut while senior Amaya Perry added 14 to lead the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team to a four-set win (25-19, 14-25, 25-16, 25-15) over the MacEwan Griffins on Friday night at the UBCO Gymnasium.



The dynamic duo were electric in the Heat's home opener as they combined for over half of the Heat's points with Boulding recording 17.5 while Perry added 17.



Boulding, in her first season with the Heat after transferring home from the University of Montana, was nearly unstoppable in her first regular season contest with UBCO. The native of Victoria hit .351 on 37 attacks, while adding eight digs, an ace and a block.

Meanwhile Perry, the fifth-year senior from Chin, Alta., hit .258 off 31 attacks while also providing strong defence with nine digs and two blocks. She added two aces in the match, giving her 137 in her career, good for 12th all-time in Canada West history, as she continues her climb up the conference record books.



Fourth-year middle Natalie Funk of Strathmore, Alta., also hit double-digits in kills, finishing with 10 on 21 attacks with just a single error to hit .429. She added six blocks and finished with 14 points.



Setter Kylan Finseth of St. Albert, Alta., who was also making her Heat debut, posted 40 assists along with five digs, four blocks and three aces.



"I like how our veterans settled in and played a solid match tonight," commented head coach Steve Manuel following the victory. "That allowed some of our newer players like Olivia Boulding and Kylan Finseth to settle in to their first Canada West match ever. Amaya Perry was great in all aspects of her game and Natalie Funk was totally dominant at the net."



Evangeline Zeyha of Grand Prairie, Alta., was the top performer for the visiting Griffins, producing eight kills and a team-high 12 points.



The Heat got off to a flying start thanks to Perry who fired eight aces in the opening set, including the final two points UBCO would score in the opening frame.



After dropping the second set, the Heat responded in the third set and once again it was Perry at the centre of the action. The veteran went on an eight-point serving streak, highlighted by three kills from Boulding, as UBCO claimed the third set.

In the fourth, UBCO jumped on the Griffins early, going ahead 8-1 thanks to strong serving from Finseth and Perry and they would never look back en route to the win.



