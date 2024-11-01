The UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team dropped their season opener on the road Friday night as they fell 83-79 to the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.



In a tightly-contested match that went back and forth between the two Interior B.C. rivals, the WolfPack used a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter to create the separation needed to pick up the win.



The Heat were led by fourth-year guard Jalen Shirley of Brampton, Ont., who had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes in a sparkling season debut. Shirley connected on six of his 13 field goal attempts, and finished the night 2-for-4 from three-point range and 7-of-8 from the foul line.

Fifth-year forward Jas Dhudwal of Surrey, B.C., recorded a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds while David Usuomon of Brampton, Ont., added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Asher Mayan of Langley, B.C., and Cyrus Harrison of Surrey, B.C., led the way for TRU dropping 21 and 20 points respectively.



Despite the Heat outshooting the WolfPack 47 percent to 37 percent, and outrebounding the hosts 49-37, the difference in the match came down to fouls. UBCO was called for 29 fouls, compared to just 18 for Thompson Rivers, and the WolfPack took advantage, finishing 25-for-35 from the free throw line while the Heat were 15-for-22 from the charity stripe.



With the win, the men's Presidents' Cup trophy race now sits at a 2-1-0 advantage for UBCO with the men's volleyball teams set to square off in Kamloops on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. The first team to four wins this season will claim the cup.



Up next, the Heat men's basketball team returns home to Kelowna where they will host the UNBC Timberwolves for their home opener on Friday, November 1. Action gets underway at the UBCO Gymnasium at 7 p.m. and tickets for the game can be purchased at the door on game day.

_____________

Tsuzuki shines in debut as women's basketball knocks off Thompson Rivers

Led by an outstanding debut from rookie guard Tsuki Tsuzuki, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team rolled past the Thompson Rivers WolfPack in their regular season opener on Thursday night, posting a 71-47 victory on the road.



Tsuzuki, a native of Calgary, was outstanding in her first Canada West game for the Heat, dropping 17 points in just 24 minutes on the court. The first-year guard shot 7-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-5 from three-point range, to lead all scorers.

She also added four steals, three assists and two rebounds.



Three other members of the Heat also finished in double-figures in scoring, including third-year forward Lily Pink of Kelowna, B.C. The transfer, who was also playing in her first game with UBCO after sitting out a season, finished a rebound shy of a double-double, dropping 14 points to go along with nine rebounds.



Second-year guard Temi Aina of Kamloops, B.C., added 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals off the bench while fourth-year guard Lauren Foullong of Orangeville, Ont., added 10 points.

Sydney Vollrath of St. Albert, Alta., led the way for the hosts with 16 points and five rebounds.



After the two teams traded baskets early in the match, the Heat used an 11-0 run to close the first quarter to open up a comfortable lead on the WolfPack, sparked by a pair of three pointers from Foullong and Pink.



UBCO turned up their offensive efficiency in the second as they poured in 25 points, including seven from Szuzki, highlighted by a bucket just before the buzzer to give the Heat a 20-point cushion at the half.

The Heat would continue to roll in the second half as the WolfPack never got closer than 18 points as UBCO won their season opener for the second consecutive year.



With the win, UBCO now has a 3-0-0 advantage for TRU in the race for the women's Presidents' Cup trophy. The Heat women's volleyball team will have the chance to win the trophy for the Heat for the fourth consecutive year on Friday night when the two interior rivals square off in Kamloops.



Up next for women's basketball will be their home opener on Friday, November 1 as they get set to take on the UNBC Timberwolves. Game time is set for 5 p.m. at the UBCO Gymnasium and tickets to the game can be purchased at the door.