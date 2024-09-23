The UBC Okanagan Heat men's soccer team earned a crucial single point on the road on Sunday afternoon as they rallied for a 1-1 draw with the Lethbridge Pronghorns.



The result keeps the Heat in a tie with the Trinity Western Spartans for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific division. Both teams currently own a 0.333 win percentage with UBCO having six games remaining while the Spartans have eight games left.



Heat keeper Ronan Woodroffe of Toronto, starred in net for UBCO in this one as the third-year keeper finished the match with seven saves. He now has 51 saves on the season, good for second-most in the Canada West conference.



Second-year midfielder Rory Clements of Squamish, B.C., entered the match in the 55th minute, along with forward Jaise Shaw of Calgary, and the two combined to make an immediate impact with their team trailing 1-0.



Just four minutes after coming on, Shaw was sent in on goal and the rookie forward made a heads-up pass to Clements who was coming late to the back post. Clements took a quick touch to settle the ball before finishing to even the score at one.

The two teams would push for a winner over the final 30 minutes of the match, with Lethbridge having the better opportunities but Woodroffe made two saves, including one in stoppage tie, to earn his team a point.



TOP PERFORMERS

GK Ronan Woodroffe - UBCO

The third-year Heat netminder was once again at the top of his game on Sunday, posting seven saves, moving him within two of his career-best of 53 which he set back in his rookie season.



MF Will Hughes - Lethbridge

The fourth-year midfielder from Lethbridge County, Alta., was dynamic for the hosts, playing all 90 minutes and finishing with a game-high three shots on goal.



WHERE THEY STAND

The Heat (2-4-3) snapped their two-game losing skid to maintain a share of fourth place in the Pacific division. Meanwhile, the Pronghorns (2-2-5) maintain their hold on fourth place in the Prairie division, extending their unbeaten run to four games.



UP NEXT

UBCO returns to Kelowna next weekend to take on the Victoria Vikes for the second time this season on Friday, September 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Nonis Sports Field and tickets to the game are free for everyone.

Women's volleyball wins Bison-Wesmen Invitational for second straight year

For the second consecutive year, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team got their preseason schedule off to an undefeated start as they took home the gold medal at the Bison-Wesmen Invitational.



After posting a 5-0 record in the round robin portion of the tournament, the Heat met the host Manitoba Bisons in the gold medal match. The two teams played an entertaining match with UBCO coming out on top in four sets (25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20).



To get to the gold medal match, the Heat had posted victories over Lethbridge College, Regina, Winnipeg, Memorial and Providence College over the first two days of the tournament.



The victory also marks the third straight season in which the Heat have won a preseason tournament, having also won the Gee-Gees Classic back in 2022-23.



The Heat's preseason schedule continues next weekend in Kamloops as they compete in the WolfPack Invitational. UBCO will rematch against the Bisons in their tournament opener on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.

Alexander-Carew wins Grisham Memorial Shootout as women's golf ties for second place

- UBC Okanagan Heat women's golfer Julia Alexander-Carew got her Fall season off to a flying start as she captured the individual gold medal at the Grisham Memorial Shootout, hosted by the Saint Martin's Saints at The Home Course.



After opening up with a round of one-under par 71 on Friday, that featured 17 parts and 1 birdie, Alexander-Carew, a native of Oakville, Ont., fired a tournament-low round of three-under par 69 to capture gold by one shot over Dana Smith from the Simon Fraser Red Leafs.



The second-year management major sat even par through nine holes on Saturday before posting four birdies and a bogey on her back nine to pick up her second University tournament win. Alexander-Carew also won in her first start in 2023 winning the Battle at the Bear.



Thanks to Alexander-Carew's victory, as well as a strong team performance on Saturday, the team earned a tie for second place in the team standings in a field featuring 13 other Canadian and American universities.



Lauren Nedo of Coquitlam, B.C., posted rounds of five-over par 77 and three-over par 75 to count both days for the Heat in the team results while earning a tie for 18th in the individual standings.



Bess Chan of Hong Kong, also counted both days for UBCO, shooting rounds of 77 and 76 to finish tied for 21st at nine-over par.



Emily Cornwall of Calgary, and rookie Eva Hogue of Edmonton, who was making her first career appearance for the Heat, both finished tied for 34th at 14-over par.



The Heat will now travel back to Canada as they get set to compete in the True North Classic, hosted by the Simon Fraser Red Leafs, on Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24. The two-day tournament will be hosted at Riverway Golf Club in Burnaby, B.C.



Team Standings

1. Simon Fraser University - 585 (+9)

T2. UBC Okanagan - 601 (+25)

T2. George Fox University - 601 (+25)

4. Saint Martin's University - 602 (+26)

T5. Northwest Nazarene - 609 (+33)

T5. Western Washington University - 609 (+33)

7. Western New Mexico University - 611 (+35)

8. Hawaii Pacific University - 617 (+41)

9. University of the Fraser Valley - 637 (+61)

10. Seattle Pacific University - 657 (+81)

11. Hawaii Hilo - 663 (+87)

12. Pacific Lutheran University - 688 - (+112)

13. South Puget Sound CC - 942 (+366)



Heat Individual Results

1. Julia Alexander-Carew - 140 (-4)

T18. Lauren Nedo - 152 (+8)

T21. Bess Chan - 153 (+9)

T34. Emily Cornwall - 158 (+14)

T34. Eva Hogue - 158 (+14)

Women's soccer rallies to earn draw with Vikes

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team rallied from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with the Victoria Vikes on Saturday evening at Nonis Sports Field.



After falling behind early in the second half, the Heat found the equalizer through second-year midfielder Eleni Georgacacos of Calgary. A member of the 2023 Canada West All-Rookie team, Georgacacos got her head on a perfect ball into the box from defender Sophie Campbell of Surrey, B.C., and beat the on-charging Vikes keeper for her first goal of the season.

Following the goal, the Heat would turn up the pressure, firing seven more shots at the Vikes net but could not find the winner as they took home their fourth point of the weekend.



UBCO would dominate in many facets of the game, finishing with 18 shot attempts, and nine shots on goal, to just five shots and two shots on goal for Victoria.



The Heat also had seven corner kicks to just one for the Vikes.



TOP PERFORMERS

MF Eleni Georgacacos - UBCO

After being held without a point through her team's opening five games, Georgacacos found the scoresheet for the second consecutive night with her second career goal.



D Adrianna Hilton - Victoria

The second-year defender from Victoria helped anchor the Vikes backline, playing the full 90 minutes, as she helped her team weathered a barrage of shot attempts from the Heat.



WHERE THEY STAND

With the draw, the Heat (3-3-1) and Vikes (3-1-3) remained locked in the third and second spots respectively in the Pacific division standings. UBCO, sitting on 10 points, remains two points back of the Vikes as they battle for a home playoff game.



UP NEXT

The Heat will wrap up their 2024 home schedule next weekend with a pair of contests, beginning with a rematch against the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday, September 27. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Nonis Sports Field and tickets to the game are free for everyone.