In an incredible show of support, over 700 donors stepped up to raise $197,448 during the 24-hour fundraising event that featured funds for men's basketball, women's basketball, golf, cross country, men's rugby, women's soccer, men's soccer, women's softball, women's volleyball and men's volleyball.



That number meant that UBCO Heat Athletics finished as the top-ranked unit across all units participating in UBC Giving Day in both Vancouver and in the Okanagan.



All 10 UBCO Heat funds were able to take advantage of an incredibly generous gift from the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation who provided bonuses to every fund that raised over $3000, as well as a matching challenge in honour of UBC Okanagan's 20th Anniversary. As a result of this generosity, the Foundation contributed approximately $68,000 to the Heat's total fundraising for the day.



"Mirroring the outstanding performances of our teams this past season, our Heat community of support contributed to our best Giving Day ever," commented UBCO Director of Athletics and Recreation Tom Huisman. "Raising nearly $200k in a single day is phenomenal and it was great to see the efforts and initiative of our student-athletes and their coaches rewarded with such a successful day. Our teams and the community really showed up and I couldn't be more proud and thankful."



In total, four Heat teams finished with more than $20,000 raised, led by the men's soccer team that finished as the top fundraiser at $28,756. Women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's basketball were the other teams to eclipse the $20,000 mark.