The UBC Okanagan Heat fell to the U SPORTS No. 7-ranked UBC Thunderbirds 3-1 on Friday at UBCO Gymnasium. The game was a clash between sister-school rivals, adding an extra layer of intensity to the competition.



The Heat had a number of standout performances in the match, including Thys Weststrate who stood out with a team-high of five total blocks, showcasing his defensive prowess. Seba Manuel led in scoring with 11.0 points, supported by his 10 kills and a serving ace. Zach van Geel was a critical playmaker, recording 29 assists and maintaining an attack percentage of .333. Ashton South was notable for his efficiency in attack, achieving a .438 hitting percentage along with three total blocks. His performance was so impressive that it earned him player of the game honours.



The Heat edged out the Thunderbirds in the first set, finishing with a score of 25-20. UBCO capitalized on effective teamwork, with van Geel contributing multiple assists, including setting up kills for Lucas Woelders and Manuel. The home team overcame errors with a series of key blocks and service aces, which helped maintain their lead despite a strong offensive effort from UBC's Reeve Gingera and Gavin Moes.



The second set was a back and forth affair that eventually went the way of the Thunderbirds 27-25. South and Woelders led the home team with three kills each, while Weststrate contributed significantly with three blocks. Despite a strong performance from van Geel, who assisted on seven plays, a late run from the visitors gave them the frame to even up the match.



In the third, UBC secured a 25-15 victory over UBCO. The visiting team demonstrated strong offensive performance with Moes contributing multiple kills and a service ace, while Gingera also added several kills.



UBC would wrap up the victory with a 25-17 set win in the fourth. Despite not being able to extend the match to five sets, Manuel and South each contributed kills that kept the team competitive. However, it was not enough to overcome the efficiency and service power of the visiting team, who capitalized on multiple service aces and blocks. Notably, Mika Feilberg made his first career appearance for the Heat in this match, coming on for his first action in the final frame.



With the win, the Thunderbirds improve to 8-3 on the season while the Heat fall to 6-5. UBC remains in third place in the Canada West conference while UBCO continues to hold on to sixth place.



_________________________

Women's volleyball falls in three sets to No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds

- The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team fell to the U SPORTS No. 1-ranked UBC Thunderbirds in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16, on Friday evening at the UBCO Gymnasium.



Amaya Perry, who earned player of the game honours for the Heat, led the team with 8.5 points, contributing six kills and two service aces. Her impressive performance included moving up to seventh in Canada West history for career aces, reaching 153 with her two aces tonight.



Olivia Boulding also made a significant impact with six points, including five kills and two block assists.



In the first set, the Heat quickly responded to an early 2-0 deficit with a service ace by Natalie Funk, leveling the score at 3-3. Perry played a crucial role in keeping the home team competitive, contributing three kills, including one after a timeout at 10-5. Despite efforts from Perry and Olivia Tymkiw, who added a timely kill at 17-11, UBC extended their lead with a series of service aces from Lucy Borowski, closing the set with a 25-13 advantage.



The second set began with the Heat securing an early lead, highlighted by a service ace from Tymkiw and a kill by Perry, bringing the score to 3-1. Boulding contributed significantly to the team's attack, recording multiple kills with assists from Kylan Finseth. Despite these efforts, a strong performance by the Thunderbirds, particularly from Akash Grewal, with multiple service aces, led to a final score of 25-14 in favor of the visiting team.



In the third set, the Heat started strong with Funk securing the first point through a kill assisted by Finseth. Perry's two service aces and Olivia Boulding's kills helped UBCO take a 7-3 lead. Despite a strong start, UBC capitalized with a series of service aces by Borowski and Trinity Solecki, leading to a 17-9 advantage. Marija Josipovic and Perry added points for UBCO late, but the Thunderbirds closed the set with a score of 25-16.



The loss drops the Heat to 4-7 on the season while the Thunderbirds remain undefeated with an 11-0 record.



