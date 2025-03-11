Cornwall, a native of Calgary, finished at two-over par 218 to beat out UBC's Grace Bell by three shots to claim the fourth individual title of her time with the Heat. She also finished 10 shots ahead of Hannah Ulibarri from Master's who was third.



Over the two-day, three round event, Cornwall was dialled in as she posted 11 birdies over three round to help her shoot even-par 72 in the first and third round, while posting a two-over par 74 in round two.



Her performance helped lead the team to a third-place finish in the team standings, as the Heat finished at 96-over par 960, finishing behind the Thunderbirds, who finished first, and Oregon Tech in second.



Lauren Nedo from Coquitlam, B.C., joined Cornwall in earning a Top 10 finish as she shot 17-over par 233 to claim eighth place in the individual standings.



UBCO will be back in Henderson later this week when they compete in the Vegas Warrior Invitational at the Wildhorse Golf Club on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15.



Team Standings

1. UBC – 916 (+52)

2. Oregon Tech – 951 (+87)

3. UBCO Heat – 960 (+96)

4. Bellevue – 963 (+99)

5. Victoria – 992 (+128)

6. Rocky Mountain – 1003 (+139)

T7. UFV – 1015 (+151)

T7. OUAZ – 1015 (+151)

9. Master's – 1026 (+162)



Individual Heat Results

1. Emily Cornwall – 218 (+2)

8. Lauren Nedo – 233 (+17)

28. Bess Chan – 253 (+37)

29. Eva Hogue – 256 (+40)

39. Symone Ripley – 272 (+56)