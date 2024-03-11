The UBC Okanagan Heat women's golf team earned their way onto the podium as they finished third at the RMC Intercollegiate tournament, hosted at Reflection Bay Golf Club, that wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.



Competing in Nevada for the second time in just over a week, the Heat posted a third-round team score of 28-over par 316 to hold off the host RMC Battlin' Bears to claim the bronze medal with a team score of 76-over par 940.



The Heat were led at the three-round tournament by rookie Julia Alexander-Carew of Oakville, Ont., who continued her outstanding first season with a sixth-place finish. The first-year management major earned another Top 10 finish thanks to a sparkling second round in which she fired a one-under par 71. She finished the tournament at 12-over par 228.



Joining Alexander-Carew in the Top 10 was Lauren Nedo of Coquitlam, B.C. The third-year health and exercise sciences major tied for eighth in the individual standings with a consistent performance, shooting 76, 77 and 78 to finish at 15-over par 231.



Bess Chan of Hong Kong, and Emily Cornwall of Calgary, rounded out the Heat scorers finishing tied for 13th and 16th respectively.



The UBC Thunderbirds, the reigning NAIA national champions, won the tournament at 29-over par 893 while the Ottawa Spirit were second at 65-over par 929.



The Heat will close out their spring schedule with the Victoria Vikes Spring Shootout set for Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19 in Victoria.