After taking home the bronze medal at the past two championships, the Heat took one step up the podium in Sudbury thanks to three Top 10 individual performances, cementing themselves as one of the top programs in the entire country.



"I couldn't be prouder of how our team played this week," commented Heat head coach Clay Stothers. "The past two national championships we had faltered down the stretch [to miss out on the silver medal] but full credit to the team, they learned from that experience and never relinquished their hold on second place all week."



"The course was a perfect set up for our group based on what we're used to playing on," added Stothers. "It was in excellent condition, the greens were fast and undulating, and there was plenty of elevation changes. And despite battling through wind and rain and stops and starts to each round, we were able to take advantage of a tough course as that all worked for us."



Leading the way for the Heat in the event was rookie Julia Alexander-Carew of Oakville, Ont., who was competing in her first-ever national championship. The 2023-24 Heat Rookie of the Year was outstanding, finishing solo second to claim the individual silver medal and a spot on the All-Canadian team.



Alexander-Carew finished with a round of four-over par 76 to close out her week at 13-over par.



"Julia was unbelievable," said Stothers on the first-year golfer. "Based on the conditions, and having her third-round end with one hole to go due to lightning, and then to come back to finish her 18th hole on Thursday before playing her fourth round, was so impressive. I'm super proud of her at her ability to overcome that adversity."



Joining Alexander-Carew in the Top 10 was third-year Emily Cornwall of Calgary. Competing in her third national championship, Cornwall added a second Top 10 finish as she wound up seventh after finishing at 24-over par.



Cornwall's most impressive round came in the third round where, despite rain and 50 kilometer per hour wind gusts, she fired the second-lowest round of the day at three-over par 75.



Fellow third-year Lauren Nedo of Coquitlam, B.C., playing in her first national championship, closed out an impressive week, finishing tied for 10th at 32-over par.



Rookie Maria Lllampallas from Aguascalientes, Mexico, rounded out the Heat golfers with a solid 17th place showing at 38-over par.



The UBC Thunderbirds claimed their seventh consecutive team championship as they finished at 21-over par while Thunderbird Una Chou took home the individual title as she shot one-under par over four rounds.



WOMEN TEAM STANDINGS - FINAL

1. UBC Thunderbirds - 885 (+21)

2. UBCO Heat - 927 (+63)

3. Laval Rouge et Or - 961 (+97)

4. Victoria Vikes - 962 (+98)

5. UFV Cascades - 969 (+105)

6. Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks - 1004 (+140)



UBCO INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD - FINAL

2. Julia Alexander-Carew - 301 (+13) - Silver Medal & All-Canadian

7. Emily Cornwall - 312 (+24)

T10. Lauren Nedo - 320 (+32)

17. Maria Llampallas - 326 (+38)



Past UBCO Canadian University/College Championship Results

2024 - Silver Medal (2nd Place)

2023 - Bronze Medal (3rd Place)

2022 - Bronze Medal (3rd Place)

2019 - Missed Cut

Men’s golf earns sixth place finish at Canadian University/College Championship

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's golf team earned their best-ever finish at the Canadian University/College Championship on Friday as they grabbed sixth place in the team standings following the completion of the fourth round at the Idylwylde Golf and Country Club.



With just two of the team's five golfers having competed in the national championship prior to this year, the Heat held their own over four days in a variety of weather conditions to earn the sixth-place result.



"I'm happy for the guys as this was a good step forward for the program after finishing seventh last year," commented head coach Clay Stothers. "For a tournament that is won by team's that play their seniors, to finish sixth, with only first and second year players, shows how bright the future is for our team."



Second-year Hunter Kutcher of Regina, Sask., led the way for the Heat all tournament as he earned a Top 10 finish on the individual leaderboard, finishing 10th at nine-over par 297.



Kutcher wrapped up his tournament with a round of six-over par 78 after posting three straight rounds of one-over par 73.



Rookie Ryan Gillis of Calgary, joined Kutcher inside the tournament's Top 20, finishing 13th overall, after posting his second-best round of the championship, a three-over par 75 to close out the tournament.



Fellow rookie Max Regier of Saskatoon, Sask., also carded a 75 on the final day to move up four spots on the leaderboard into 32nd.



Second-year Andrew Rouble of Wellesley, Ont., finished his tournament tied for 23rd as he came in at 19-over par over four days.



Another second-year, Adrian Murray of Tsawwassen, B.C., finished 44th for the championship.



The UBC Thunderbirds claimed the team gold medal at the tournament, finishing at seven-under par, 50 shots ahead of second place UFV. Montreal and Victoria tied for third.



UBC's Dylan MacDonald and Laval's William Forgues tied for first place on the individual leaderboard with MacDonald taking home the individual title in a playoff.



MEN TEAM STANDINGS - FINAL

1. UBC Thunderbirds - 1145 (-7)

2. UFV Cascades - 1195 (+43)

T3. Montreal Carabins - 1196 (+44)

T3. Victoria Vikes - 1196 (+44)

5. Laval Rouge et Or - 1200 (+48)

6. UBCO Heat - 1215 (+63)

7. Humber Hawks - 1224 (+72)

8. Waterloo Warriors - 1231 (+79)

9. Champlain St.-Lawrence Lions - 1232 (+80)



UBCO INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD - FINAL

10. Hunter Kutcher - 297 (+9)

13. Ryan Gillis - 300 (+12)

T23. Andrew Rouble - 307 (+19)

32. Max Regier - 311 (+23)

44. Adrian Murray - 338 (+50)



Past UBCO Canadian University/College Championship Results

2024 - 6th Place

2023 - 7th Place