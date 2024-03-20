The UBC Okanagan Heat women's golf team closed out their 2024 spring schedule in style by taking home the team title at the Vikes Spring Shootout on Tuesday at the Cordova Bay Golf Club.



Third-year Emily Cornwall of Calgary led the way for the Heat as she captured the individual title at the tournament by firing a two-round total of seven-over par 149 to hold off teammate Julia Alexander-Carew by one stroke.



Cornwall opened the tournament by firing a sparkling round of one-over par 72 on Monday, highlighted by three birdies on the back nine. She followed that up with a 77 on Tuesday, including birdies on 15 and 18 to earn her second individual tournament win of the season and third of her career.



Alexander-Carew, a rookie from Oakville, Ont. continued her remarkable freshman campaign with the Heat with another impressive result, finishing second at eight-over par 150. After a 77 to open her tournament on Monday, Alexander-Carew put the pressure on Cornwall with a round of two-over par 73, highlighted by three birdies on the day.



The result is the fourth Top 5 finish of the season for Alexander-Carew, after winning the Battle at the Bear, a third-place showing at the Western Washington Invitational and a fifth-place finish at the Canada West Championship.



Fellow rookie María Llampallas of Aguascalientes, Mexico, had her best performance of the season as she finished alone in fourth place after shooting 14-over par 156.



Bess Chan of Hong Kong also grabbed a Top 10 result, tying for 10th after shooting 19-over par 161.



The strong individual performances from the Heat allowed them to easily capture their third team title of the season as they finished 18 strokes ahead of the second place Victoria Vikes at 48-over par. UBCO combined to shoot an impressive second-round total of 19-over par to add another trophy to their collection alongside their victories at the Battle at the Bear in September and the Western Washington Invitational in October.



UBCO will now set their sights on preparations for the 2024 Canadian University/College Championship set for June 3 to 6 at the Idylwylde Golf Club in Sudbury, Ont. The Heat have captured bronze at the event in each of the last two years and will be looking for another podium finish this season.



TEAM STANDINGS

1.UBCO Heat - 632 (+48)

2.Victoria Vikes 'A' - 650 (+66)

3.UFV Cascades - 661 (+77)

4.Victoria Vikes 'B' - 709 (+125)

5.Calgary Dinos - 721 (+137)



HEAT INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Emily Cornwall - 149 (+7)

2. Julia Alexander-Carew - 150 (+8)

4. María Llampallas - 156 (+14)

T10. Bess Chan - 161 (+19)

17. Lauren Nedo - 170 (+28)