BC Okanagan men's volleyball setter Zach van Geel was named the Canada West men's volleyball Player of the Week on by the conference on Tuesday afternoon after leading the Heat to a weekend sweep of the MacEwan Griffins. van Geel, a native of Calgary, becomes the first UBCO men's volleyball player to be named Player of the Week since the conference first began announcing the awards in the current format ahead of the 2021-22 season. He's also the sixth Heat athlete to earn the honour this season.

van Geel led the Heat this weekend to several offensive program records for attack efficiency and his distribution was impressive with three players on the Heat registering double digit kills in each match against the Griffins.



On Friday, van Geel posted 35 assists, tying him for fourth all-time in team history for assists in a match, and his play led the team to a .476 hitting percentage, the second-best single-game in team history.

He would add another 41 assists on Saturday and his 10.9 assists per set ranks him 3rd in the conference early in the season.



Currently his offence leads Canada West in attack efficiency (.414 percent) and kills per set (15.0) in the team categories and there are 3 players in the top 10 in attack efficiency, led by Thys Weststrate and Jack Taylor.