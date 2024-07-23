Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is pleased to announce that Uber, the popular ride-sharing service, will be available for passengers starting on July 23, 2024. Uber will join other transportation providers such as taxis, limousine, ride-hailing, shuttles, and buses, to offer more choices and convenience for travellers.

Uber complements the existing transportation options at Kelowna International Airport and provides passengers with flexibility and control over their travel plans. Passengers should follow airport signage and head to the north end of the terminal to arrive at the rideshare zone.

YLW is excited to welcome Uber to the airport, and hope passengers will enjoy this new option for getting to and from their destinations. For more information about ground transportation offered at YLW, please visit ylw.kelowna.ca/transportation .

Quotes

“We’re thrilled how Kelowna residents and visitors have embraced Uber for safe, affordable, and reliable ride options since our launch last June. And now we’re excited to extend this to airport trips. Now when they are coming through YLW, they can use Uber to help them get where they want to go, when they need to. My parents live in the interior, and I know my family and I will be using it in the future. Thank you to Kelowna Airport for this partnership to bring more ground transportation options for travellers."

- Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Mobility for Uber in Canada.

“We are excited to have Uber available at YLW to provide an additional transportation option for passengers at the airport,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW Chief Executive Officer. “By offering more transportation choices, we aim to provide passengers with the flexibility and control they need to plan their travel to and from the terminal.”