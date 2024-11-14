The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a unique stolen truck that was taken from a business in the 2700 block of Highway 97 on November 10, 2024.

The truck is described as a black 2017 Ford F350 and has several unique features including:

· Push bar in the front,

· Front blacked out grill,

· Lifted with black wheels,

· Black colour matched fender flares,

· Short antenna with a red tip,

· BC License plate # VG6200

The vehicle was last seen at 3:18 a.m. on November 10, 2024 via video surveillance when it was stolen from the business parking lot. It is unknown the last direction of travel.

“Stolen vehicles are often used to commit other property related offences over a period of several days and sometimes weeks before they are dumped, and another vehicle is stolen,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “This particular truck has very unique features and we believe the public can assist us in locating it quickly, increasing our likelihood of apprehending someone and preventing any further crimes with it.”

For further information on protecting your vehicle, please visit the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Toolkit.

If you observe this vehicle or have any information as to its whereabouts, please do not approach it and immediately phone the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-66844.