As our province battles another wildfire season, United Way British Columbia (United Way BC) – working with communities in BC’s North, Interior, Lower Mainland, Central & Northern Vancouver, has mobilized to provide critical support to individuals and communities grappling with the season’s destructive impact.

Wildfires are currently affecting communities in the Thompson-Nicola Cariboo and Southern Interior, and we are here to help. Non-profits supporting those affected by BC wildfires are encouraged to apply for United Way BC’s Emergency Response Grant to strengthen their support.

United Way BC recognizes the urgent need for immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts in the face of this crisis. In response, the non-profit organization is accepting monetary donations to the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund to mobilize resources and respond to immediate and emerging needs. Donate here: uwbc.ca/donate.

The United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund has already made a difference this year. As thousands fled the fires that impacted Doig Creek First Nation, Fort Nelson First Nation, and the town of Fort Nelson in May, United Way BC was there to support the evacuees as they sheltered in communities far from home. In partnership with the Wellness Truth Family Counselling & Advocacy Foundation, Prince George Native Friendship Centre, Positive Living North: No Kheyok t'sih'en t'sehena, Society and the Tansi Friendship Centre Society, we distributed $67,500 to provide:

-Basic necessities including food, clothing, water, diapers, laundry soap, etc.

-Gas cards, transit cards and other transportation to medical appointments, social activities, and essential services

-Shelter and rent subsidy

-Essential services and counselling

-Community outreach and education workshops to set up centralized emergency alert systems

-Free/outreach stores

“We recognize the trauma these wildfires have on individual lives, both during the fires and when the smoke clears,” says Kim Winchell, Provincial Director of Community Impact & Investment, United Way British Columbia. “Our United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund is there to help fill in the gaps during the immediate crisis but, just as importantly, we are there through the recovery journey.”

> ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: uwbc.ca/wildfires

> TO DONATE: uwbc.ca/donate