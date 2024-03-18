Spring unlimited yard waste collection will take place next week, from March 25-29, and again from April 22-26

Spring unlimited yard waste collection will take place next week, from March 25-29, and again from April 22-26. After filling your City-issued yard waste cart, residents with curbside waste collection can put out unlimited paper bags or containers of yard waste on your regular day of collection.

During the unlimited yard waste collection period, please:

· Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day.

· Use heavy-duty paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”

· Bundle branches using string or twine, and ensure the prunings are no more than 1m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 23 kg in weight.

· If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.

· Please leave a minimum of 1 m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

· Please remember that yard waste contained in plastic bags is not accepted. Also, dog waste and dog waste bags, kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted in yard waste.

Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling, and yard waste reminders by visiting penticton.ca/garbagereminder. For more information, please consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling Calendar, available at City Hall, City Yards, or at penticton.ca/yardwaste.