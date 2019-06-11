Construction will soon begin to replace critical infrastructure responsible for delivering tap water to 70 per cent of Penticton properties.

“We are taking proactive measures to upgrade a vital pressure reducing valve (PRV), which is currently at its end of life and located in a challenging location, limiting our ability to maintain it,” says Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure. “This work will involve relocating and reconfiguring some of our water infrastructure in order to build redundancy in the system, ensuring residents have reliable access to high quality water and reducing the risk of service interruptions.”

This $8.1 million project includes installing a new PRV inside an existing building located within the Duncan Avenue Reservoir, as well as 1,300 metres of related pipe work. Treated water from the Water Treatment Plant will feed into this PRV before being distributed to the majority of the community.

This work will involve major excavation along Kensington Avenue, which will impact residences between Penticton Avenue and Edgewood Drive. The City is reaching out to residents throughout the neighbourhood to provide further details involving timelines and implications.

In addition, the trails within the greenspace between Edgewood Drive and Duncan Avenue / Ridgewood Avenue will be closed for the public’s safety during construction.

While the City has taken every step possible to minimize the impact to trees, approximately eight trees must be removed within the reservoir area to allow for construction, along with the removal of invasive tree species. The trees will be replaced with plantings in excess of those removed.

Tuesday’s Council decision is the final step in the borrowing process for this project, which started in 2021 with the 2022-2026 Financial Plan. Of the total $8.1 million budget, roughly $2.5 million will be funded through the Water Development Cost Charges reserve, $5.1 million of authorized debt funding, and the remaining $500,000 through the Water Capital Reserve.

For the latest construction updates, visit penticton.ca/prv.