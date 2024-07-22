Chapman Parkade will be temporarily closed starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 2 and until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6 to accommodate required maintenance. Drivers are asked to please remove their vehicles from the parkade before 6 p.m. on Friday, August 2. Any vehicles left in the parkade after this time will be removed to allow maintenance work to proceed.

Periodic traffic delays within the parkade should be expected today, July 22 until Friday, August 2. The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during this work and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use other downtown parking lots and parkades as well as choose other ways to get downtown such as by biking, walking, carpooling or transit.

Library Parkade and Memorial Parkade provide short- and long-term parking options, along with event parking. Parkade rates apply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. There is no-charge parking after 5 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends/stat holidays - except during special events (signs will be displayed near the entrance when event parking is in effect).

Customers with a reserved stall in the secure parking area (accessed from Pandosy St.) will not be impacted by this closure.

For more information about downtown parking options, visit kelowna.ca/parking.