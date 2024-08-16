Husband Road to Kalamalka Road remains closed. This project consists of removing existing imported material (the road surface) and replacing it with imported material. Husband Road is within an identified archaeological zone requiring a Site Alteration Permit to continue work and necessary applications have been submitted.

The Provincial Archeology Branch has agreed to expedite the issuance of the permit; however, they have not indicated a timeline. The District will provide updated information as it becomes available. Be sure to check our website and Facebook page for current information.

In the meantime, the beach parking lot remains open. Please use Middleton Way to Husband Road to access lot via Highway 6.