The Regional District of North Okanagan is starting work on an infrastructure renewal project that will affect many customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water (GVW) from October 21 to approximately October 31, 2024.

GVW will be replacing critical valves in the Lavington area and will require a partial shutdown of the transmission main from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant. As a result, the attached map identifies two (2) areas that will be receiving water from a different source than usual during the work:

Customers on the map in “Area A” will receive water from the Kalamalka Source.

Customers on the map in “Area B” will receive water from the Antwerp Deep Well (Deep well), as previously notified.

Customers should not notice any interruption to their drinking water service during the source changes as the quantity of water will be maintained; however, those now receiving water from the Kalamalka source will notice the water is harder than usual. Similarly, those now receiving water from the Deep well source will notice the water is harder than usual and may notice discolouration (brown or black) or a slight metallic taste/odour due to the naturally occurring manganese found in the groundwater.

The water in the Deep well is from a confined aquifer, which means it is stored between two (2) layers of rock or clay that will not let water pass through. The well is further protected with an annular seal.

Enhanced and ongoing sampling will occur throughout the project area. Once the repairs are completed, the transmission main will be refilled and tested to confirm the water meets guidelines before being delivered to customers and the system returning to normal operating conditions.

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news.