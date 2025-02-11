Crews are making progress on repairs following a significant watermain break on Hudson Road overnight, but some challenges remain, and work will be required to continue into this evening, on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and possibly on Thursday, Feb. 13.

City and FortisBC crews, together with contractors and traffic control personnel prioritized the first order of business today – ensuring the integrity and stability of a natural gas main in the area. Watermain work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday and continue throughout the day.

Hudson Road will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 12, between Guidi and Concord Roads from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to help facilitate repairs. Transit will be rerouted around the site causing delays in service on two routes: Lakeview 20 and Bear Creek 29. Pedestrians will need to consult with crews if they need to pass safely through the area. Motorists, please respect all crews at work, and obey signs and traffic personnel, and follow posted speed limits on detour routes in respect of your neighbours.

Fourteen homes on Hudson and Paula Roads remain without water and the City will prioritize supporting these residents overnight and remaining in direct communication with them. A precautionary boil water notice also remains in effect, until further notice, for 26 residences on Hudson and Paula Roads, in the immediate vicinity of the break:

· 1009, 1019, 1029, 1039, 1049, 1059, 1079, 1089, 1099, 1107, 1119, 1129, 1139, 1149, 1159, 1169, 1179 and 1189 on the south/southwest side of Hudson Road.

· 1060, 1098, 1132, 1142, 1150 and 1152 on the north/northeast side of Hudson Road.

· 2643 and 2653 on the north/northeast side of Paula Road.

The high velocities and flows will have stirred up sediment in pipes in adjacent, but not all areas of the Rose Valley Water Service Area. Residents are advised not to use discolored water, but to first run their cold taps until the water runs clear. This should only take a few minutes to clear from the taps.

Also, as an added precaution, parents in the Rose Valley Water Service Area are advised to use an alternative source to reconstitute baby formula, until further notice, at least until the watermain repairs can be completed. More information will follow, once the repairs have been completed.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads remains open to provide and alternative source of water. Bring clean bottles for filling. Use caution while filling due to icy conditions.

The City of West Kelowna will provide further updates on Wednesday, Feb. 12 as coordinated repairs continue