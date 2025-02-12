Hudson Road watermain repairs are nearing completion to restore service to all residents; some work will be required Thursday, Feb 13, with fewer impacts to the public expected during what is anticipated be the final restoration and recovery phase of repairs.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12:

· The watermain repair is completed and is being charged.

· Flushing is being performed to attempt to remove as much of the heavy solids as possible.

· Residents should flush their cold tap until water runs clear.

· Hudson Road will re-open in both directions by approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

· On Thursday, Feb. 13, single lane alternating traffic with some minor delays may be required on Hudson, from Guidi to Concord. Motorists are thanked for their patience and asked to please continue to follow all signs and directions from traffic personnel for the safety of crews.

· Pedestrians, please proceed with caution through the work area and follow any directions from crews and control personnel.

· Transit service on Routes 20 Lakeview and Bear Creek 29 will return to normal on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Water service has been returned to all customers. Thank you to everyone – customers, motorists and transit users – for your patience during the significant repairs that have been required following this emergency watermain break. Thanks also to everyone who has assisted in ensuring the integrity of adjacent infrastructure and assisting with response, repairs and restoration.

A precautionary boil water notice remains in effect, until further notice, for 26 residences on Hudson and Paula Roads, in the immediate vicinity of the break:

· 1009, 1019, 1029, 1039, 1049, 1059, 1079, 1089, 1099, 1107, 1119, 1129, 1139, 1149, 1159, 1169, 1179 and 1189 on the south/southwest side of Hudson Road.

· 1060, 1098, 1132, 1142, 1150 and 1152 on the north/northeast side of Hudson Road.

· 2643 and 2653 on the north/northeast side of Paula Road.

The high velocity flows have stirred up sediment in pipes in some adjacent, but not all, areas of the Rose Valley Water Service Area. Residents are advised not to use the discolored water, but to first run their cold taps until the water runs clear. This should only take a few minutes minutes to clear from the taps.

Also, as an added precaution, parents in the Rose Valley Water Service Area are advised to use an alternative source to reconstitute baby formula, until further notice.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads remains open to provide an alternative source of water. Bring clean bottles for filling. Use caution due to icy conditions.