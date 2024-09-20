. The project will see the demolition of the existing stage structure, infill of a portion of the lagoon and construction of a new stage, canopy and electrical upgrades. Once completed in spring 2025, the new stage will be an asset for local events, festivals and programs in the park.

During construction, some Waterfront Park pathway closures will be required. Temporary closures of the multi-use pathway from Sunset Drive, through Rotary Marsh Park and Concession Plaza will also be required to allow for equipment access. Detour routes will be clearly marked and park users are asked to respect safety personnel and signage depicting closures onsite. The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

To learn more about this project and others, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.