To improve safety and traffic flow, work will start in October 2024 at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive.

A $7.3-million contract has been awarded to Twincon Enterprises Ltd. for construction of improvements, which will be in addition to the temporary traffic lights installed at this high-traffic intersection in 2022. The project includes extending the four-lane section of the highway, upgrading turning lanes, improving pedestrian access and enhancing storm drainage. Work is expected to be finished by fall 2025.

"Our ongoing partnership with the Penticton Indian Band is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering strong, collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "These upgrades not only enhance safety and efficiency, they also bring significant benefits to the community and the many visitors who travel through this beautiful region. Together, we're laying the groundwork for future growth, ensuring safe and accessible routes for years to come."

The intersection upgrades near Skaha Lake will support local businesses and help the region prepare for future growth.

"We are pleased that after many years of negotiations, this project will finally begin construction in October of this year," said Chief Greg Gabriel, Penticton Indian Band. "The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Penticton Indian Band (snpink'tn) have ensured the creation of employment and band business opportunities are included in the Skaha Intersection Project. The intent of this project was to complete a properly designed and fully functional four-lane highway intersection that ensures enhanced safety upgrades for traffic flow and pedestrian access. I would like to acknowledge the time, dedication and collaborative efforts of all those involved in these much-needed highway safety upgrades."

During construction, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction on Highway 97. Motorists should watch for and obey signs and traffic-control personnel.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/