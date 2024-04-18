The Library and Museum will be closed from May 31st, accommodating an electrical upgrade to the building, and will reopen on July 3rd.

The Library and Museum will be closed from May 31st, accommodating an electrical upgrade to the building, and will reopen on July 3rd.

“We understand this will cause disruption to users and we’re taking steps to ensure patrons can access the digital collections and also stock up on physical materials,” says chief librarian Heather Buzzell. “These upgrades are much needed to ensure our facility can provide the level of service that residents expect. We thank everyone for their patience as we go through this period of renovation.”

During the closure, the Library’s physical collections and book returns will not be available. All due dates will be extended through June until the facility is reopened. Items cannot be returned as the book drop will also be closed. The Library is increasing the number of books people are able to check out per card to 75, unfortunately this only applies to books – not magazines, DVDs, board or video games or other Library of Things items.

A library staff member available by phone (250-770-7781) from Tuesday to Friday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., to help with any account questions or problems. As well, questions can be to info@pentictonlibrary.ca. All digital collections are available during the closure with an active Penticton Public Library card (https://pentictonlibrary.ca/borrow/online/).

Pick up for Summer Reading Club packages will be announced closer to the pickup date on the Library’s website and Facebook page.

Youth under 24 that are wanting to register for the free transit pass can still do so at City Hall, the Foundry, the Ooknakane Friendship Centre or the Community Centre.

The Penticton Museum and Archives will also be closed from May 31, reopening on July 3. Teachers who wish to speak with Museum Educator, Chandra Wong, or arrange for an off-site program, can call 250 487 9446 after June 3.

“We know that the museum is a popular destination for families as we head into the summer, but these electrical upgrades are needed to bring the building up to par and ensure continued operation for some time to come. The museum will be present at this years Kidzfest and we look forward to re-opening in early July,” says Dennis Oomen, manager of the Penticton Museum & Archives.

Archival inquires can be sent to: pentictonmuseumarchives@penticton.ca or, phone 250-490-2452. All inquires will be dealt with when the archives re-opens.

The work includes upgrading of the full building infrastructure to the current 600V three-phase standard. All equipment being replaced within the facility requires full decommissioning, in addition to the removal and replacement of any non-reusable and obsolete wiring throughout the facility.