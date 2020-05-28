A planned upgrade to the Warren Rd pump station infrastructure will result in the above customers being out of water on April 15 from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM while new piping is being installed.

Once water returns, in conjunction with Interior Health, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises the affected customers that they are on a Boil Water Notice (BWN) until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe. The area affected includes 6551-7419 Buchanan Rd, 10045-10512 Warren Rd, 6173-6205 Hwy 6, and 6233-6257 Hwy 6 (see map).

What should customers do?

Prior to the shutdown, customers should store a suitable amount of water for drinking, cooking, toilets and animals.

When the water service resumes, properties in the area may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air in the water. Please run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred.

The level of treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained; however, customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing their teeth.

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices).