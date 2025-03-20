People can now enjoy upgraded trails, more parking and easier access to two provincial parks in the Okanagan: Sun-Oka Beach Park near Summerland and Kalamalka Lake Park in Coldstream.

"Sun-Oka and Kalamalka Lake showcase some of the best beaches, trails and natural beauty that B.C. has to offer, and we've heard they need to be improved as more and more families want to visit," said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. "As some of the most popular destinations in the Okanagan, we prioritized upgrades to these parks to help people have a more enjoyable experience for many years to come."

The improvements to both parks represent an $810,000 investment to address growing demand for parking and improved accessibility.

"BC Parks are a major destination for travellers both locally and world-wide," said Spencer Chandra-Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "With B.C. and the Okanagan home to some of the best parks in the world, investing in upgrades to our provincial parks will make it easier for people to access and enjoy the beautiful scenery that the Okanagan has to offer."

There are 32 new spaces (180 total) at Kalamalka Lake park's Twin Bays and Cosens Bay lots, including dedicated spaces for horse trailers at Twin Bays. Washroom facilities at Twin Bays have been renovated, with the addition of three accessible pit toilets.

"I know that upgrades to Kalamalka Lake park are already making a big difference for my community and its visitors," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. "Hikers and bikers, as well as beach-goers and horseback riders, can expect to have a much easier time accessing this fantastic park."

Shirley Fowler, chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) board of directors, said: "We are grateful that the province continues to invest in these popular outdoor spaces. These improvements greatly benefit the North Okanagan community and support the RDNO's priority to foster an inclusive and enjoyable outdoor experience for all. We cherish these spaces and are thrilled to see them cared for and enhanced."

Sun-Oka's entire 2.3-kilometre trail network has been repaved to improve access to the beach, playground, washrooms and picnic area. Water stations have also been replaced.

"Sun-Oka park is one of the jewels of the Okanagan," said Doug Holmes, mayor of Summerland. "Not only does it have the lake's best south-facing sandy beach, but its separate dog beach is beloved by pet owners far and wide. BC Parks's continued investments will help ensure Sun-Oka remains an important amenity for residents and visitors alike."

The upgrades are part of a three-year, $21.59-million provincial investment to increase and improve access to outdoor recreation in B.C. They also support the Province's renewed and expanded commitment to make BC Parks more inclusive and accessible.

Quick Facts:

* A portion of Sun-Oka Beach Park is dedicated to preserving rare old-growth cottonwood trees, providing a critical habitat for birds and small animals.

* Kalamalka Lake Park protects more than 3,200 hectares of North Okanagan grasslands, as well as cliff and wetland habitats.

* Both parks are on Syilx territory; Kalamalka Lake's traditional Syilx name, Chelootsoos, means "long lake cut in the middle" and is a reference to its connection to neighbouring Wood Lake.

